Hand-drawn championship highlights help Michigan reporter avoid CFP broadcast restrictions

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines and his team react as he lifts the national championship trophy after defeating the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Michigan defeated Washington 34-13.

Creativity can be key for local TV reporters contending with broadcast restrictions.

With ESPN's broadcast of the CFP National Championship still on-air after the game's conclusion, local news stations weren't yet permitted to show highlights from the game. Mid-Michigan NOW reporter Sam Ali took matters into his own hands – literally – to work within the broadcasting regulations.

To get around broadcasting restrictions on airing video highlights before ESPN's broadcast was over, Ali recreated the biggest moments from Michigan's national championship victory with hand-drawn illustrations.

Ali drew both touchdowns from Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards, cornerback Will Johnson's interception to open the second half and quarterback J.J. McCarthy pointing to his ring finger. At the end of his creative highlights package, he even drew a picture of head coach Jim Harbaugh hoisting the trophy.

So the Michigan game just went final when we went on-air tonight and we're not allowed to show highlights until the broadcast is completely over. But I promised the viewers "highlights" and I tried to deliver the best I could: pic.twitter.com/us2e1Y6YeD — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) January 9, 2024

Michigan Wolverines football team wins 2024 CFP National Championship

Michigan defeated Washington, 34-13, on Monday night to secure its first national championship in football since 1997. Running back Blake Corum won the game's Offensive MVP Award, and cornerback Will Johnson won Defensive MVP.

WILL JOHNSON PICKS OFF PENIX JR. TO START THE SECOND HALF 😱#NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/RiG1j5jXeL — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2024

