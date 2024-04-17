Hancock Golf Course celebrates historic 125 years

AUSTIN, Texas - Golf balls were flying and putts dropping on Wednesday at Hancock Golf Course ahead of next month's celebration to recognize 125 years of golfing.

Steven Hammond with Austin Parks and Recreation is planning the party.

"Hancock doesn't get the love that it deserves. It's not a championship golf course anymore. It's not incredibly long. But what it is a good time," said Hammond.

Hancock was founded in 1899 as the Austin Golf Club and has hosted some of the greats of the sport like Ben Hogan. Harvey Penick, who taught several modern-day pros, got his start here as a caddy.

The club was founded by former Austin mayor Lewis Hancock and was named for him in 1946 when what was then known as the Austin Country Club relocated to East Austin.

"To think that this was an idea that was seen overseas and brought back over here to think we can put golf in Austin, Texas. And, the history has it that this is the oldest golf course in the United States that's west of the Mississippi River," said Hammond.

The course featured unique sand greens that were rolled flat using oil. Today the course continues, bringing back those who learned to play there. Golfers like Kenneth Jennings have good memories from the rounds they played.

"Almost had a hole in one," said Jennings.

New memories can still happen for golfers like David Marquez. He didn’t know Hancock was turning 125.

"I guess it serves us well whenever we when, you know, a quick day of golf," said Marquez.

Back when golf clubs had shafts of wood and hard steel, the course had 18 holes. The land for the second 9 was sold, and it became the Hancock Center, a small shopping mall. A memorial sign that will be placed on the course on May 11th includes an image of the original design. A close look at the image shows the tee box to the lost 9 required a drive across the intersection of Red River and East 41st.

"The thing about it is, there wasn't a whole lot of traffic in those days, so they didn't have to worry about cars. It was back in 1913, but that was the main intersection where we started, right here at the corner and just hit over in the middle of Hancock Center. And what's probably now Freebirds," said Hammond.

Former airline pilot Bill La Tulipe used to drive by the course on his way to his job at the airport. When he retired 20 years ago, Bill started driving on Hancock as a player's assistant.

"Yeah, it's kept me vital. I think it's kept me alive. You know, mentally and physically. It's just such a pleasure to come out here," said La Tulipe.

A new irrigation system is helping the old course stay green and the old clubhouse is used as a community rec center, keeping Hancock in play.

"I'd like to see in another 125, which is about my golf score. So, you know, it works out all right," said Hancock regular Christy Hoppe.

The 125th anniversary of the Hancock Golf Course will be held on Saturday, May 11th. The day will include a two-person 9 hole scramble, and the presentation of the new historical sign.