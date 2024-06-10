Hancock finishes season at Final Four

Jun. 10—INDANAPOLIS — Washington's Lacy Hancock's remarkable season ended on Saturday in the final four of the IHSAA Individual tourney played at North Central High School.

Hancock (28-1) lost 6-0 6-1 to Emma Gu of West Lafayette Harrison on Saturday. Gu then lost to Kathryn Wilson of Columbus North in the individual finals.

Her trip to the final was made possible after she beat Shaeli Castaneda of Marion 6-1, 6-0 on Friday in the quarter-finals.

"It was a heck of a year. She was a Final Four participant at 28-1 and only lost two sets which were today. She ended up 56-2 in sets played.

"She played well in both matches. The girl from Harrison is a tremendous player and is going to the Naval Academy," said coach Larry Cochren.

"Lacy has a bright future and will definitely play college tennis some where. I fully expect she will work hard this summer and work to keep getting. Tennis is a sport where you can get better every day if you work at it."