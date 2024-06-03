Hancock advances to state quarter-finals

Jun. 3—BLOOMINGTON — Washington junior Lacy Hancock posted a pair of wins in the IHSAA individual singles tournament on Saturday.

She remains unbeaten after two wins at the IU Tennis Center after the contest was moved from Bedford North Lawrence due to rain.

Hancock won both of her matches on Saturday and now moves on to the quarter-final matches on Friday at North Central at 3:30 p.m. Hancock (21-0; 5-0) defeated Kameron Knight of Evansville Reitz (13-2; 3-1) 6-3, 6-3, before then downing Tatum Brown of Jennings County (14-3; 4-1) 6-1, 6-2.

"She played well in the first match after she got her feet under her and played really well in her second match," said WHS coach Larry Cochren.

"There are six players left and they are the real deal. There are some really good players, including the individual defending state champion. She has just worked so hard to improve and her Dad has done a great job working with her. She has a lot of tournament experience right now," added Cochren.

Pairings have not yet been drawn but will be available on the IHSAA website.