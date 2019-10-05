Hamza Choudhury: Leicester report racist tweets to police following Mohamed Salah tackle vs Liverpool

Leicester City's Hamza Choudhury tackles Liverpool's Mohamed Salah: Getty Images

Leicester City have contacted the police regarding racist social media posts directed at midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The 22-year-old, who is of Bangladeshi and Grenadian heritage, was targeted online after a tackle which injured Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Choudhury received a yellow card for the challenge during the closing stages of Leicester’s 2-1 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

A club spokesperson said: “We are appalled by these comments, which the club has reported to the police and to the social media platform on which they were made.

“Discriminatory behaviour has no place in football or in society and we will seek the strongest possible course of action to be taken against those responsible.”

Choudhury’s challenge drew criticism from Jurgen Klopp, who believed that the midfielder should have been sent off.

Klopp drew reference to a tackle by Choudhury which injured Newcastle United’s Matt Ritchie in August.

“It’s just a challenge which I really don’t understand,” the Liverpool manager said.

“How he can do it? Because the ball is far away, the player is full sprint to bring him down without the ball around, for me there is only one colour card.

“I see in your eyes that I am probably the only one who sees it like this. It is dangerous as hell. I don’t want to cause the boy any problems, but he has to calm down. He has to calm down.”