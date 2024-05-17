Hamstring injury keeping Shannon from full combine experience

May 17—CHICAGO — Odds are Terrence Shannon Jr. might not have played in the 5-on-5 scrimmages at the NBA draft combine this week in Chicago even if he hadn't suffered a mild hamstring injury during his pre-draft training in Los Angeles.

The NBA made those scrimmages voluntary for fringe first- and second-round picks. Shannon projects in that group, with mock drafts positing his selection anywhere from the late teens to the early 30s come late June.

But the hamstring injury also sidelined Shannon during Monday's workouts, drills and strength and agility testing. The former Illinois guard was one of five combine participants who didn't test along with former Texas Tech teammate Kevin McCullar Jr., Grand Canyon wing Tyon Grant-Foster, Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham and German-Togolese center Ariel Hukporti.

NBA organizations looking for a clearer picture of Shannon as a draft prospect — all of which, of course, hinges on the outcome of his June trial on a rape charge in Lawrence, Kan. — were left with his anthropometric breakdown and what they gleaned in interviews which began Wednesday.

To note, Shannon measured 6 feet, 53/4 inches tall and weighed in at 219.4 pounds. He had a standing reach of 8-4 and a wingspan of 6-83/4 with hands that measured 83/4 inches long and 81/2 inches wide.

Shannon said he wished he could have gone through Monday's slate of workouts, drills and testing during his media session Tuesday morning. The five seasons worth of film from Texas Tech (where he was mostly limited to 3-and-D wing status) and Illinois (where he turned into one of the nation's leading scorers last season) is valuable. But Shannon said he could have proven more this week in Chicago.

"I feel like I can always show better," he said. "I feel like I get better every time I work out and watch film or learn something new. There's always something I can show. I'm not just maxed out on the things that I can do. There's always another level I can reach, so I always want to show that."

So what is the next level for a First Team All-Big Ten guard and Third Team All-American who averaged 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists this past season for the Illini?

"Being more consistent shooting," Shannon said. "My handle isn't all the way there. I handled it pretty well, but my handle still can get better. Not falling asleep (on defense). I feel like if you watch film, there's little things you see critiquing yourself that you can always get better at."

Illinois coach Brad Underwood said Shannon improved his draft stock by returning to Illinois for one final season. That his production — and increased efficiency — answered questions NBA organizations had a year ago when Shannon also participated in the combine. Jumping from 32 percent three-point shooting in his first season at Illinois to 36 percent this past season was important.

"There's no doubt I think he's enhanced his value, his earning power and his position in the draft," Underwood said. "His decision-making got better. He was primarily the lead defender on the ball and showed everybody how he guards ball screens."

Shannon has a chance to sell himself as a player and legitimate draft prospect to NBA organizations the rest of this week. He said he wants the front-office decision-makers to know he brings an intensity to the court, is a tireless worker and is willing to fill whatever role is asked.

"I feel like I'm the best two-way player in this draft," Shannon said. "Defensively, I feel like I can limit and shut down other guys, other top scorers on the opposite team. I can also score as well at the other end. I feel like I showed that pretty well this year."