Hampus Lindholm with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings built an early lead but couldn't hold on, losing, 3-2, to the NHL-best Boston Bruins on Saturday with 3 unanswered goals.
There were more glamorous transfers last summer than Bernd Leno’s move from Arsenal to Fulham, but were there any better value-for-money deals? Leno, a German international with more than 100 Premier League appearances to his name, cost just £3 million when he swapped the Emirates Stadium for Craven Cottage.
No one expected Michigan State basketball’s hot-shooting, high-scoring finish to the regular season to carry over. And it didn't vs. Ohio State.
Garnet Hathaway (Boston Bruins) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/11/2023
As Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson prepares for a limited crack at free agency, he has had two potential suitors take moves that most definitely take them out of the running for his services. With the Panthers trading up to No. 1 with an obvious plan to draft a quarterback, they won’t be pursuing Jackson. And [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
The Dallas Mavs star went live on twitch to air his grievances
JaVale McGee recently revealed why he chose to run it back with the Warriors after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
The Carolina Panthers traded D.J. Moore to the Chicago Bears and the wide receiver took to Twitter to react.
Tom Izzo took issue with critical comments about Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes upset the Spartans in the Big Ten Tournament.
Chad Ramey was leading The Players by two when he stepped on one of the most intimidating tee boxes in golf.
Saturday's NASCAR schedule at Phoenix Raceway includes start times, weather forecast and TV information.
Twelve teams attended Odell Beckham Jr.’s private workout in Arizona on Friday, and the Cowboys weren’t one of them. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports the Panthers, Giants, Patriots, Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, Bills, Chiefs, Vikings, Browns and Ravens were represented at the workout. He later added that the Jets also were present. The free agent [more]
Everyone knew he wasn't going to swing. And Miguel Vargas still walked four times. Does a depressing new strategy loom for MLB?
Former UFC and WEC champion Benson Henderson called it a career after he lost quickly to Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 292.
Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists.
Matt Fitzpatrick missed the cut here at the Players Championship on Friday, but was then unerring with his accuracy in taking dead aim at the PGA Tour and its ‘strategic alliance” with his home circuit.
Reminders of where this North Carolina team came from, and the expectations both placed upon it and brought upon itself were never all that far away, right to the extremely bitter end.