New Hampton's Kesselring lives, learns in first full NHL season

Jun. 20—ON days before games, Michael Kesselring takes an ice bath and gets to bed by 11 p.m.

On game days, he stretches, goes hard in the pre-game skate, then naps for an hour or two.

Those little things, like finding the best daily routine, are what Kesselring learned in his first full NHL season.

"I think you just learn about the life," said Kesselring, 24, a defenseman from New Hampton, who played in 65 games for the Arizona Coyotes last season after a two-year career at Northeastern and three seasons in the AHL. "It's a different schedule. It's a lot busier, a lot more games, a lot less practicing and lifting and more just playing all the time. I think you learn how to manage your body and take care of yourself even to more of an extent than maybe in the minors or in college."

Kesselring, a restricted free agent, notched five goals and 16 assists last season and compiled a plus-11 plus/minus rating that was tied for second-best on the team. After being traded from the Edmonton organization in March 2023, the New Hampton School graduate started the season with the Tucson Roadrunners, Arizona's AHL affiliate, before being recalled on Nov. 8 after six AHL games.

He spent the rest of the season with the Coyotes, who have since relocated to Salt Lake City and been renamed the Utah Hockey Club.

In his first game for Arizona last season, on Nov. 16, Kesselring assisted on Barrett Hayton's second-period goal in a 3-2 Coyotes win over Columbus. He also posted an assist in four straight games starting with Arizona's 3-1 victory over Tampa Bay on Nov. 28.

But Kesselring, a 6-foot-4, 190-pound offensive-minded defenseman, slumped at the start of the new year, he said.

"When you're first called up, you're trying to survive every game and show them that you belong," Kesselring said. "It was really hard mentally for a while. I was so focused. And then, maybe, once I knew I was going to stay, that focus dipped a little bit and then I just had to get it back."

After those first few months of 2024, Kesselring solidified a good daily routine, he said. Over his last 23 games, he posted a plus-13 plus/minus rating alongside one goal and seven assists.

"In the middle of the year, it gets (to) grind time and you're not going to feel your best every game," Kesselring said, "but having that routine to fall back on, it helps you get ready mentally and physically."

The Coyotes also dealt with the distraction of rumors that their team was relocating, which became official on April 18. The players learned the move was happening in a quick meeting six days prior — just before Arizona's 3-2 overtime triumph at Edmonton, Kesselring said.

The relocation news affected the team overall, especially the veteran players, but did not impact Kesselring that much as a first-year Coyote, he said.

"I'm excited," Kesselring said of the move. "It's cool to be part of a new team, a new organization. First year, there should be a lot of hype around us. We've got a good team. We've got a lot of good, young pieces so it's exciting to see how far we can grow and keep getting better."

Kesselring opened his offseason by representing his country for the first time — a personal goal of his this season. Kesselring was part of the Team USA roster for the International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Championship in Czechia in May. The U.S. fell to the host country, 1-0, in the quarterfinals.

Kesselring, who scored in Team USA's preliminary-round victories over Poland and Germany, had the whole team sign his jersey, which he has since framed and mounted.

"I think it gives me a little confidence going into next year," Kesselring said of the experience. "I had a good tournament. I played with all these guys. I think I gained a lot of respect from the guys. It's just something to build off of and always have that USA hockey jersey and say I played in a high-level tournament for them."

For the rest of the offseason, Kesselring will aim to get stronger and develop his skating skill. Kesselring is working to improve his defensive play and considers strength and cardio as big parts of his game, he said.

"I think that's the next step for me in the NHL — just being in good enough shape or knowing how to take care of yourself good enough where you feel good nine out of 10 nights," Kesselring said. "The big thing for me is I'm a big defenseman, so being able to close plays quick and take time and space away from skilled players kind of has to be my bread and butter if I want to stay (in the NHL), so just keep working on that."

