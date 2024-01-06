Hampton University co-defensive coordinator Brandon Williams leaving Pirates for job at Austin Peay

Hampton head coach Robert Prunty will kick off the new year by filling a new hole on his staff.

Co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Brandon Williams is leaving Hampton and will be the new linebackers coach at Austin Peay University, the Governors’ official X account announced Friday.

“Brandon did a great job for us,” Prunty told The Pilot Friday night. “I’m happy for him and his family, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

Williams, who joined the Hampton coaching staff in 2019, was one Prunty’s longest-tenured assistant coaches. He came to Hampton after a stint at East Carolina, his alma mater, where he worked with the defensive line, was a quality control advisor and assisted with on-campus recruiting efforts.

Prunty and Williams overlapped at ECU when Prunty was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach in 2018 and Williams was his graduate assistant.

“He was a grad assistant of mine at East Carolina and he’d been here ever since I’ve been here, for six years,” Prunty said. “He did a good job for me and I’m happy for him.”

Prior to coaching at ECU, Williams was a four-year letter-winner there from 2011-2014. He was a captain and received All-American Athletic Conference honors.

Williams joins an Austin Peay program that will be under new direction in 2024. Jeff Farris was named the Governors’ new head coach in December, coming to Austin Peay after a two-year stint as tight ends coach at UCLA. New Austin Peay defensive coordinator Tripp Weaver logged two coaching stints at ECU, one during Williams’ playing days from 2012-2013 and from 2020-2023.

At the beginning of the offseason, Prunty told The Pilot that he’d like to keep his staff intact if possible, but would hold no ill will toward any of his coaches if they decided to take another opportunity.

“Eleven coaches have gotten BCS jobs from here and three got NFL jobs that have coached under me,” Prunty said in November. “I want you to do well — that’s the goal. The goal is to do your best job here at Hampton, and if you can find something to better yourself and your family, I’m all for that.”

As fast as the coaching carousel can taketh, it can also giveth just as fast. Prunty told The Pilot on Friday night that he has honed in on someone to replace Williams on his staff but is waiting on the paperwork to be sorted out before it’s made official.

