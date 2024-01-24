Hampton U keeps looking for answers as losing skid reaches 10 games

HAMPTON — The Hampton University men’s basketball team will be on the precipice of a historic mark on Thursday night, albeit a negative one.

The Pirates are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak and a loss to College of Charleston would be the most consecutive defeats in the program’s Division I history. Despite the potential for doom and gloom, head coach Buck Joyner and the Pirates remain confident they can turn it around.

“We’ve been close, been here, been there, been this — at some point, it’s gotta happen,” Joyner said. “And I think it will. One thing I appreciate about the guys is that they still come in with the right attitude, they work hard every day trying to get this thing to mesh right. We’re just trying to get a win, that’s it.”

A 10-game losing streak can damage a team’s psyche, and Joyner said he has tried several things to get the Pirates’ mojo back — from tweaking the pre-game warmup or making changes to the halftime routine.

“We’ve tried a whole lot of stuff and (are) still trying,” Joyner said. “We have changed some things to try and see if it helped to keep them mentally moving forward. But the biggest positive I can give is to (the players). Right at the end (of a loss), it’s always gonna be emotional, but the next day they come in ready to go. (They’re) optimistic this is a marathon, not a sprint.”

This isn’t the first time Hampton has gone on a 10-game losing streak; the Pirates did it around the same time last season. That losing streak broke the previous record of an eight-game skid during the 1996-1997 season.

Hampton played three non-conference games and then seven conference games. The average point differential in those games was 14.2 points, and in the seven CAA games the differential was 15.8 points.

The split of non-conference games to conference games in this season’s 10-game skid is the same, but there has been a slight improvement in the point differential.

In this season’s 10-game losing streak, Hampton has lost by an average of 13.2 points and the margin has been 14.5 points in CAA games. However, the differential would likely have been a lot smaller had the Pirates not logged 34- and 27-point defeats to Drexel and Delaware, respectively.

Joyner said the Pirates lacked the depth last season to fully compete with the CAA’s best teams. This season, Joyner feels confident with the depth, but now the inexperience of some players has been a struggle.

“A lot of guys we’ve added I think have improved,” Joyner said. “But there are certain points in the game where you can tell where they came from, they may have not played in some of those situations. They may make a decision on the court — that you have to live with because they’re on the court — but it may not be the right decision at the time. Hopefully, experience will become a good teacher. I see the depth sometimes, I don’t see the experience.”

Perhaps most discouraging is that HU has led five of its losses at halftime. Joyner said ball security and second-half decision-making have been a common problem.

“Second-half turnovers have led to scoring droughts for us,” Joyner said. “They’ve either let a team back into the ballgame or it’s one of those games where we’re up two, they’re up two, we’re up four, they’re down four and now you’re down six or eight or 10 versus where you could have held a lead that you had.”

The Pirates average 13.7 turnovers per game — second-to-last in the CAA and No. 303 in the country. In the past 10 games, Hampton is averaging 6.5 turnovers in the second half.

Charleston, last year’s CAA champion, will make it hard for Hampton to snap its losing streak. The Cougars (13-6, 4-2 CAA) have one of the top offenses in the CAA and are ranked No. 3 in the country in 3-point attempts per game. Joyner said the Pirates’ defense will be the key to getting an upset win and putting an end to the losing skid.

“If you don’t slow them down, you’re gonna have a problem,” Joyner said. “I think defense is huge in every game, but when you talk about a team that scores at the rate that they score, that’s why rebounding is important. If you do initially stop them, you don’t want to give them 15 other chances, 20 other chances at it. Defense is the key.”

Michael Sauls, michael.sauls@virginiamedia.com, (757) 803-5774