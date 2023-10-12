Hampton preparing for matchup with ‘two-headed monster’ on Monmouth’s offense

Hampton and coach Robert Prunty nearly secured a victory last week over Campbell, but turnovers ultimately got in the way of a comeback attempt.

This weekend the Pirates will head to New Jersey, looking to bounce back in another conference tilt, this time against Monmouth.

“People don’t realize, two years ago, Monmouth was two games away from playing for a national championship,” Prunty said. “This is gonna be a well-coached football team. They’re gonna be a tough team and then they’re not going to make a lot of mistakes. So we got to be disciplined and we got to play with great eyes and we got to be fundamentally sound in this game to win.”

The Hawks (2-3, 1-1 Coastal Athletic Association) enter the matchup fresh off a bye week. Monmouth has won the three meetings between the teams, and Saturday’s matchup will be the first since 2019.

Monmouth enters the game with a top-five offense in the CAA, averaging 32.4 points per game and 426.6 yards per game.

“They’re big up front,” Prunty said. “I told the players, we can’t get around them. Everybody, we’re gonna have to play with a lot of heart. This is gonna come down to the O- and D-line. Everything is up front now.”

Much like Hampton, Monmouth’s offense is powered by a high-powered rushing attack. In the Hawks’ case, though, just one back carries the brunt of the load.

Jaden Shirden is No. 3 in the CAA with 536 rushing yards, which slots him right behind Hampton’s Elijah Burris (No. 2) and a few spots above Darran Butts (No. 6).

Shirden put up historic numbers in his sophomore season last year, leading the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing yards (1,722), yards per carry (8.36) and rushing yards per game (156.5). Those numbers earned him the 2022 CAA Offensive Player of the Year award and several All-American nods. Shirden was named the 2023 CAA Preseason Offensive Player of the Year, among several other awards.

“They got one of the top running backs in the country,” Prunty said. “This guy’s an All-American running back. He’s decorated, he’s received every award you can receive in FCS, and some people got him rated as the number one running back in the country.”

Prunty said the fact tHampton’s defense has to face elusive backs in Burris and Butts every day at practice probably will help with the preparation for Shirden.

“Like they say, iron sharpens iron,” HU linebacker Qwahsin Townsel said. “When you go against the top backs in the conference every day in practice, whoever you play on Saturday, there’s no fear struck in your heart. You don’t want to back down from any challenge. You’re ready to face whatever challenges because you feel as though you’re playing the best day in and day out.”

Monmouth is relying on Sacred Heart grad transfer Marquez McCray to lead the offense at quarterback this year after Tony Muskett transferred to play for Virginia.

Prunty said he thought McCray was a good player, and it helps that he has an elite wide receiver in Dymere Miller.

“He’s being overshadowed by the running back, but their slot guy (Miller) is leading the conference in receiving,” Prunty said. “They got a two-headed monster over there on offense. Then they got a supporting cast. They got the running back and they got the receiver, and what they did is build everything else around them.”

Based on the available data from Pro Football Focus, Miller has been targeted 57 times, which is tied for No. 3 among all wide receivers in the FCS. Miller currently leads the nation with 42 catches.

A win over Monmouth would give Hampton its second CAA win of the year and would be the most conference wins the Pirates have had since joining the CAA. Prunty said he’s looking forward to the matchup, one he knows will be tough.

Michael Sauls, michael.sauls@virginiamedia.com, (757) 803-5774