Hampton men finish non-conference schedule with two games against MAC opponents

With just two games left in the calendar year, the Hampton University men’s basketball team is nearly done with the non-conference portion of its schedule.

Hampton will hit the road to the Midwest this week for two games against Mid-American Conference opponents. The Pirates will play Bowling Green on Tuesday and Eastern Michigan on Thursday.

Coach Buck Joyner’s squad heads into the slate after a Saturday afternoon loss to No. 20 James Madison. The Pirates held a 42-41 lead going into the half after leading by as many as 10 points, but missed opportunities led to the eventual 88-71 defeat, Joyner said Monday.

“We felt like we played about 25 to 27 minutes of good basketball versus a top-20 team,” Joyner said. “Now we need to build on that and continue to mesh as a team. We felt like a lot of opportunities we lost, especially in that second half.”

Although Joyner isn’t one to put too much stock into moral victories, he said the way Hampton played in the first half against the Dukes gives him confidence the Pirates can translate that into the end of non-conference play this week.

“Nobody likes to lose, but we felt like we grew up,” Joyner said. “… It did give us some confidence and some things that we can improve on. Not only that we could improve on, but some things that we did well to help us in these next few road games.”

Tre Thomas and Jordan Nesbitt played in their respective first and second games of the season against the Dukes on Saturday. While neither had a large impact on the stat sheet, Joyner expects them to get back into a groove and be impact players for the remainder of the year.

In two games, Nesbitt hasn’t made an impact yet shooting the ball. He is a combined 4 for 19 from the field, including 1 for 12 from against JMU. Nesbitt is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game in that time, though.

“(Nesbitt) works so hard,” Joyner said. “To go out in the second game and to go 1 for 12, it hurt him but it also motivated him to go out and try to continue to build and do the things that he’s been doing to get him back on track.”

Joyner said Hampton will be without at least one player for the trip due to injury. Freshman forward Donovan Raymond will miss at least four to six weeks with a meniscus tear, and Dan Banister is day-to-day with an injury as well.

Tuesday at Bowling Green, 11 a.m.

The matchup between Hampton and Bowling Green is the third between the two schools. Hampton has yet to beat the Falcons, including an 86-72 loss in the most recent matchup last year.

Bowling Green is riding a five-game winning streak and, as of Monday, was No. 163 in the NET rankings.

“(Bowling Green is) another heavy offensive team,” Joyner said. “They got three or four guys that can actually score the ball (and) they got good size.”

Joyner said junior guard Marcus Hill is one of the best scorers in the MAC. Hill leads Bowling Green with 20.6 points per game and is one of two Falcons averaging double-digit points.

Bowling Green is averaging 79 points per game, good enough for No. 3 in the MAC.

“That’s another game on the road we’re gonna have to play for 40 minutes,” Joyner said. “And we’re going to have to be able to play inside-out offensively and defensively. It all comes down to defense for us. I feel like we can score the ball. Against JMU we scored 71 points, we got to be able to defend better and at a higher rate for longer.”

Thursday at Eastern Michigan, 1 p.m.

The matchup will be the first between the two schools since the 2000-2001 season, a game that Hampton won 73-71.

The Eagles enter the game with a 5-5 record and a two-game losing streak. Joyner said the scouting on Eastern Michigan has been minimal thus far, mainly because the Pirates don’t want to get ahead of Tuesday’s game.

“You can only control what’s in front of you,” Joyner said. “Bowling Green is in front of us and we want to deal with Bowling Green first, and then we’ll worry about Eastern Michigan after that.”

Junior guard Tyson Acuff leads the Eagles and the MAC with 22.4 points per game. He is shooting 48% from the field and 31% from 3-point range.

Defeating both MAC teams would get Hampton to .500, something that would be “huge” for the Pirates.

“We’ve dealt with some adversities throughout this non-conference schedule,” Joyner said. “We’re getting to a point now where we’re not at full strength, but we’re close. … if we could come through at .500, I think that would be great for all that we’ve endured throughout the first semester.”

