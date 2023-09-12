Hampton, Evans, Kiernan nab UNC Player of the Game honors against App State

I think UNC fans can all agree that Saturday’s football game against App State was a rollercoaster of emotions no one wants to experience again, at least not anytime soon.

The Heels’ defense looked a lot like last year’s, showing an inability to get off the field on late downs and struggling to generate quarterback pressure. They made a stop when it mattered most, though, locking up the 40-34 double-overtime win by forcing an incompletion on fourth down.

Carolina’s offense, led by a career day from running back Omarion Hampton, won it the game.

For their efforts in the victory, Hampton, defensive end Desmond Evans and punter Ben Kiernan were named UNC’s Players of the Game.

Not only did Hampton generate three touchdowns and a career-high 234 rushing yards, he led the entire FBS in rushing yards. On a day where UNC quarterback Drake Maye failed to throw a touchdown, Hampton single-handedly kept Carolina in the game.

While British Brooks is on track to return and, quite possibly start against Minnesota on Saturday, it’d be difficult not to give Hampton a ton of carries.

Evans was not the Heels’ defensive leader, but he played a respectable game on the line. He generated six tackles (three solo), including half-a-tackle for loss, plus a pass deflection.

Evans sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler once the week before. UNC will looking for even more production out of his this coming Saturday.

Kiernan had a practically identical game punting against App State, with his two punts traveling a total of 90 yards (45-yard average). Against the Gamecocks, Kiernan punted the ball twice for 85 yards (42.5-yard average).

Here’s to hoping Carolina’s offense can stay on the field even more against Minnesota. If not, however, it’s relieving to have a reliable punter like Kiernan.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire