Hampton’s Darling Stadium getting new turf, track

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Work is underway on a new track and synthetic turf for historic Darling Stadium in Hampton.

The stadium will be closed over the summer for the renovation, with work expected to be completed by August 15.

A photo of renovations of Darling Stadium in May 2024 (Courtesy of City of Hampton)

A photo of renovations of Darling Stadium in May 2024 (Courtesy of City of Hampton)

A photo of renovations of Darling Stadium in May 2024 (Courtesy of City of Hampton)

A photo of renovations of Darling Stadium in May 2024 (Courtesy of City of Hampton)

The City of Hampton budgeted $1.5 million in its fiscal year 2023 budget for the project.

The roughly 8,00-seat stadium on Victoria Road was first opened in 1929 and hosts an array of football, track and field and marching band events, including football home games for Hampton’s four high schools. The current version of the stadium opened in 1987.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.