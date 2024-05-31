Hampshire's Orr breaks arm in Surrey T20 defeat

Ali Orr signed for Hampshire in late 2023 after being at Sussex since the age of 10 [PA Media]

Hampshire will be without batter Ali Orr for an extended period of time after he broke his arm in their T20 Blast defeat by Surrey on Thursday.

Orr, 23, attempted to parry the ball when it awkwardly bounced up on to his arm, deflecting away to point whilst he sprinted for a run with partner James Vince.

The batter made the switch from Sussex to Hampshire in November of 2023, signing a 'multi-year' deal at the Utilita Bowl.

In all formats, the left-hander accumulated 2,810 runs at an average of 39 for Sussex - who he had joined at the age of 10 - including six centuries.

Despite a career-best T20 score from Toby Albert on Thursday, the Hawks fell short in their T20 opener, losing by five wickets.

Adi Birrell will now be without Orr for an extended period of time as he recovers from the injury, attempting to make finals day of the T20 Blast for the fourth year in a row.

The Hawks will next face Kent at the Utilita Bowl on Sunday.