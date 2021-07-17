New Hampshire Xfinity results, driver points

Xfinity results, points: LOUDON, New Hampshire — Christopher Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing maintained their Xfinity Series winning streaks Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In winning the Ambetter Get Vaccinated 200, Bell remained a perfect three for three in Xfinity starts at the 1.058-mile oval, where JGR has won the past six Xfinity Series races.

It was the 17th victory in 76 Xfinity Series races for Bell, who was making his first start on the circuit since Nov. 16, 2019 season finale.

Justin Allgaier (second), Daniel Hemric (third) and Austin Cindric (fourth) scored career-best finishes at New Hampshire. Harrison Burton rounded out the top five.

Josh Berry (eighth) was the highest-finishing rookie.

POINTS REPORT



Austin Cindric remains the points leader after the New Hampshire race. He has 797 points. He’s followed by AJ Allmendinger (715 points), Daniel Hemric (684), Justin Allgaier (653) and Harrison Burton (615).

As the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series takes a three-week break, we've got just seven races remaining before the playoffs! We'll see you on @CNBC on August 7th at 4P ET from @WGI! pic.twitter.com/uhUdcXOU71 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 17, 2021

NEXT: The series will race Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International (4 p.m. ET, CNBC).

