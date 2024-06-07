New Hampshire USA TODAY 301 NASCAR schedule: Events, ticket, TV/streaming info

NASCAR is heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the USA TODAY 301 on June 23, and the weekend is packed with racing. From the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Series to the NASCAR Cup Series, the sport is preparing for a fantastic weekend at "The Magic Mile."

Below, you can find more details about the on-track action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in a few weeks.

New Hampshire USA TODAY 301 NASCAR schedule

Here are the upcoming practice, qualifying, and race times for the current race weekend on the NASCAR schedule (all ET).

Friday, June 21

2:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Series Practice (TBD)

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series Practice (TBD) - Watch FREE on Fubo

4:30 p.m.: SIG SAUER Academy Dirt Duels - The Flat Track (TBD)

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series Qualifying (TBD) - Watch FREE on Fubo

5:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Series Qualifying (TBD)

Saturday, June 22

Sunday, June 23

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Race: USA TODAY 301 (USA Network) - Watch FREE on Fubo

New Hampshire USA TODAY 301 NASCAR tickets

Tickets are still available for the USA TODAY 301 and other events throughout the New Hampshire NASCAR weekend in 2024.

