New Hampshire teams named for Make-A-Wish hockey all-star games

Jun. 16—The New Hampshire rosters for the annual Make-A-Wish Twin State All-Star Hockey Classic have been set.

New Hampshire will face Vermont in boys and girls hockey on Saturday, June 29 at the University of Vermont's Gutterson Fieldhouse. All proceeds from both graduate-senior all-star exhibitions will fulfill special wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions.

The girls game is at 3:30 p.m. and the boys game will follow at 6 p.m.

Tickets, which will be available at the door, are $15 for adults and free for children ages 6 and under.

New Hampshire girls roster

Olivia O'Neil, goalie, Berlin/Gorham/Kennett; Eliza Wheeler, forward, Oyster River/Portsmouth; Maeve Lee, forward, Hanover; Lilyan Marrie Blood, forward, Exeter; Jenny Baldwin, forward, Kingswood/Prospect Mountain; Riley Dunn, forward, Pinkerton Academy; Emily Gosselin, forward, Pinkerton Academy; Finley Hollenberg, Bishop Brady/Trinity/Londonderry; Rory Seelig, forward, Hanover; Abby Blais, forward, Berlin/Gorham/Kennett; Ava Bartoli, defense, Berlin/Gorham/Kennett; Oliva Pollard, defense, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge; Jamie Webster, defense, Manchester Central/Memorial/West; Christi Trudel, forward, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Juliana Grella, St. Thomas/Winnacunnet/Dover; Lily Hoegler, forward, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge; Alix Dumont, defense, Keene/Monadnock/Fall Mountain; Phoebe Ballard, defense, Lebanon/Stevens/Kearsarge; Rachael Irving, goalie, Hollis/Brookline/Derryfield.

Coaches: Aaron House, Shane Flood, Tom Jumper, Dave Sykes, Kingswood/Prospect Mountain.

New Hampshire boys roster

Ben Breen, goalie, Windham; Camden Miner, defense, Oyster River; Sam Maurice, forward, Berlin/Gorham; Matt Wallace, defense, Exeter; Conor Dunn, defense, Merrimack; Billy Smethurst, forward, Bow; Casey Kramer, defense, Windham; Caleb Young, defense, Bishop Guertin; Nate Crowley, forward, Windham; Wyatt Seelig, forward, Hanover; Cam Keaveney, forward, Exeter; Cam Pake, forward, Berlin/Gorham; Cameron Plumb, forward, Pembroke/Campbell; Joe Dekarski, forward, Bishop Guertin; Jack Wilkinson, forward, Hanover; Brady Thompson, forward, Winnacunnet; Caleb Marasca, forward, Dover; Owen Culcasi, forward, Dover; Brodie O'Neil, defense, Bow; Kolin Melanson, goalie, Berlin/Gorham.

Coaches: Paul DiMarino, Henrik Barbin, Exeter.