New Hampshire teams announced for Twin-State All-Star Lacrosse games this Saturday

Jun. 18—The 2024 Hanover Lions "Byrne Cup" Twin State All-Star Lacrosse Games will be held on Saturday at Hanover High School.

Proceeds from the exhibitions, featuring graduated seniors from New Hampshire and Vermont, will benefit charities and programs that the Hanover Lions Club support.

The 28th edition of the girls game will begin at 12:30 p.m. The 31st edition of the boys game is set for 3 p.m.

There will be no admission charge for either game but attendees are encouraged to make a donation.

Below are the rosters for the New Hampshire boys and girls teams.

Girls

Isabel Afflerbach, defense, Hopkinton; Anna Campel, attack, Bishop Guertin; Sarah Chodosh, midfielder, Hopkinton; Eva de Matteis, midfielder, Goffstown; Hayley Dod, goalie, Inter-Lakes; Abaigeal Estano, goalie, Goffstown; Rylen Gray, defense, Dover; Juliana Grella, St. Thomas Aquinas; Chloe Hall, midfielder, Windham; Jill Harpring, defense, Bow; Emma Kendzulak, attack, Windham; Emma Kennedy, attack, Souhegan; Erin Kirkpatrick, defense, Hanover; Hailey LeBlanc, defense, Bishop Guertin; Maeve Lee, midfielder, Hanover; Lauren Redfern, attack, Bishop Guertin; Hailey Schnider, attack, Pinkerton; Olivia Selleck, midfielder, Bow.

Boys

Zac Amend, midfielder, Portsmouth; Cameron Bassett, defense, Hopkinton; Ethan Bernich, goalie, Exeter; Camden Brutus, defense, Londonderry; Ben Dufoe, midfielder, Hollis Brookline; Jacob Failla, attack, Oyster River; Maxwell Fowler, long-stick midfielder, Derryfield School; JJ Gaffney, midfielder, Bedford; Severen Johnson, defense, Nashua South; Ayden Kelly, goalie, Alvirne; Derek Kulesza, attack, Bedford; Joshua Lamparelli, defense, Bishop Brady; Jacob Magri, defense, Winnacunnet; Gavin McCabe, midfielder, Bow; Caden Mix, midfielder, Pembroke; Logan Purvis, midfielder, Derryfield School; Cody Santomassimo, midfielder, Pinkerton; Adam Scala, attack, Pinkerton; Gary Shivell, defense, Timberlane; Nick Smith, midfield, Portsmouth; Tanner Smith, defense, Exeter; Mateo Trimble, midfielder, Hanover; Carson Tucker, midfielder, Laconia; Owen Williams, attack, Exter; Caleb Yeung, midfielder, Bishop Guertin.