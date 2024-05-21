Hampshire sign Baartman for last six Blast games

Hampshire have signed South African fast bowler Ottniel Baartman for their final six T20 Blast group matches.

The 31-year-old, who has been named in the Proteas' squad for next month's T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA, will replace Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq, who pulled out of his proposed move because of "unavoidable personal circumstances."

Right-armer Baartman has won South Africa's domestic T20 tournament - the SA 20 - for the last two seasons with Sunrisers Eastern Cape, finishing as the competition's second leading wicket taker this year with 18 wickets and an economy rate of 6.95.

Baartman will make his Hawks debut against Middlesex at Radlett on 6 July before further games at Sussex, home against Gloucestershire and Somerset, a trip to Surrey before finishing his stint at home against Essex.

His deal also has the option of being extended should Hampshire qualify for the knock-out stages.

Baartman will join Australian wicket keeper-batter Ben McDermott, who re-signed for the Hawks for a third year, in the Hawks' squad.