Hampshire sale could be first step towards Indian control of English game

England captain Joe Root leads his team out during day two of the 4th Test match between England and India at The Ageas Bowl on August 31, 2018

It is obvious why Hampshire are attracting investment from India and they will not be a lone case. The Ageas Bowl is a diversified business with a golf course, hotel and leisure facilities on site as well as an international cricket ground that will host an Ashes Test in 2027.

It also comes with a successful Hundred team, the Southern Brave, and that is the ticket to a potentially huge windfall when equity is sold in the competition. How that process happens is still to be decided but one suggestion is the Hundred hosts will receive a 50 per cent share in a franchise to either sell or keep (the ECB will retain the other 50 per cent). It makes those clubs attractive investment opportunities after years of being saddled with debt.

The Hundred counties are sitting on a golden pot of money and the value of Lord’s, the Oval, Edgbaston, Old Trafford and even Headingley, despite Yorkshire’s current problems, would eclipse Hampshire given their names resonate across the cricket world for more.

Where Rod Bransgrove has a distinct advantage in his discussions with the part owners of the Delhi Capitals is that Hampshire are not owned by their members.

There is nimble-footedness at Hampshire that others do not enjoy because Bransgrove holds the power as majority owner. Durham and Northamptonshire are the only other two of the 18 counties that are no longer member-owned clubs. Tim Bostock, the Durham chief executive, is confident his club can become a Hundred host ground if the competition is expanded and is hopeful of attracting Saudi investment and exploiting its links with Newcastle United. Durham have been reborn in recent years and are a business equipped to move quickly in times of investment opportunities.

County membership has fallen for years but still remains a force within the game. It was the backlash from members and the pressure they exerted on county chairs that fought off changes to the championship recommended by the Sir Andrew Strauss-led high performance review 18 months ago.

County cricket tends to be sparsely attended, especially in red-ball games - Getty Images /Naomi Baker

County members have been galvanised in recent years by the Cricket Supporters’ Association and at individual clubs, led most vociferously by the Lancashire Action Group, that has battled hard with the club’s board over a variety of issues.

The members, generally speaking, want to protect red-ball cricket and are sceptical of outside investment. There are around 75,000 members across the 18 clubs, excluding MCC. It is inflated at Test grounds by those who use membership to buy international tickets, and without that attraction, some of the smaller clubs will struggle to reach four-figure membership numbers.

The majority of members see themselves as season ticket holders, a small, but vocal group, regard their role as owners and guardians of the club they support. That relatively minor (in comparison to private ownership) changes to the Championship met such opposition 18 months suggests the fight over the Hundred will be tricky.

“It is not easy, most Counties are owned by a relatively modest number of members, some of whom want cricket to be like it was, it ain’t never going to be again,” Gordon Hollins, the outgoing chief executive of Somerset, told Telegraph Sport recently.

But finances are biting. Yorkshire are one of four clubs, it is thought, who have been advanced money by this ECB to tide them through the winter. On average counties rely on the ECB for 47 per cent of their income which rises to 60 per cent for some. With ECB broadcast money fixed until 2028 and huge costs of implementing the recommendations of the ICEC report that were not budgeted for, as well as rising cricket inflation (player salaries, and ground investment), the game desperately needs new money. The ECB cannot afford to prop up clubs and the membership model will be under scrutiny like never before.

Bransgrove can do his own thing and if he does sell his stake at Hampshire, he leaves the club in an unimaginable position to where it was when he took over in the 1990s. He has done a tremendous job, lifting them alongside the established Test grounds, steering Hampshire from the brink of bankruptcy, building a new ground that took time and patience to develop and recognising the need for the club to move away from relying on cricket for its income.

There have been a lot of tough times along the way, with Bransgrove not always in favour at the ECB, particularly when it was chaired by Giles Clarke.

Bransgrove was one of the first in English cricket to recognise the potential of the IPL and that made him enemies at the time. There was a short lived union with the Rajasthan Royals in 2010-13 that looking back now was ahead of its time.

For Bransgrove to turn Hampshire into an asset now worth £100 million is remarkable entrepreneurship and symbolic of cricket’s changing times.