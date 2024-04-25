Hampshire romps Petersburg; Vikings bounce back; Moorefield sweeps; Mtn. Ridge falls

Apr. 25—PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Hampshire scored 17 runs over the first three innings, benefitting from 13 free passes, to romp Petersburg, 17-3, in five innings on Wednesday.

The Trojans (4-12) scored six runs in the first, three in the second and eight in the third. The victory snapped a seven-game Hampshire losing streak.

Brady Stump and Conner Wolford both doubled and had three RBIs, and March Richman, Easton Frye and Channing Wilt had two hits apiece.

Wolford threw the first two innings, allowing three unearned runs on four hits, but didn't go long enough to garner the win. Richman was the winning pitcher after tossing a scoreless inning of relief. Frye pitched two scoreless after him.

Owen Reel took the loss for Petersburg. The Vikings' three arms walked eight batter and hit five more.

Hampshire hosts No. 1 Keyser on Friday at 7 p.m., and Petersburg (5-13) has a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Petersburg 11, Tucker County 1

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Caden Arbaugh threw a complete-game gem later in the day Wednesday to give the Vikings a six-inning bounce-back win against Tucker County.

Arbaugh pitched all six innings, allowing an unearned run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Peyton Tingler was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in, Colon Mauzy drove in two with a single, and Kaleb Kuhn singled and scored twice.

Justin Robeson took the loss for Tucker County despite not allowing a hit and walking none. Robeson's lone run surrendered in two innings of work was unearned, but the Mountain Lions didn't score until the fifth inning when they were trailing 7-0.

Moorefield sweeps Tygarts Valley

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — Moorefield ended its 10-game losing streak and started a winning one with a twinbill sweep of Tygarts Valley on Wednesday.

The Yellow Jackets (7-11) took Game 1, 6-2, behind a complete-game gem tossed by Gary Weese. The senior allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits, struck out 15 and walked two in a seven-inning performance.

Alex Miller was 3 for 3 and had two RBIs, Tyson Arnold and Trevor Baldwin doubled, and Oliver Crites drove in a pair.

Tygarts Valley starting arm Jaxon Drennen also pitched into the seventh but wasn't able to finish after hitting his pitch limit. He took the loss allowing six runs on five hits with 14 strikeouts and three walks in 6 1/3 frames.

Moorefield had to score four runs in the top of the seventh to win the second game 8-7.

The Yellow Jackets trailed 7-4 after six innings. Tygarts Valley plated a run in the bottom of the fifth and two in the sixth to break at 4-all tie.

A two-RBI single by Arnold and an RBI knock by Miller tied the score, and Baldwin plated the go-ahead tally with an RBI double.

Kail Greenwalt retired Tygarts Valley in order in the bottom of the inning to secure the win. Greenwalt was the winning arm, allowing an unearned run in two innings.

Miller and Arnold also doubled. Adam Landes had three singles, Arnold was.2 for 4 with four RBIs, and Miller was 2 for 3 with three ribbies.

Kaiden Warner hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the fourth for Tygarts Valley. Jacob Wamsley took the loss.

Moorefield hosted No. 2 Allegany on Thursday and is at Pendleton County on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Morgantown 15, Mtn. Ridge 5

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tristan Milik hit a two-RBI single in the sixth to give Morgantown a walk-off, run-rule victory over Mountain Ridge on Wednesday at Mylan Park.

The Miners (1-11) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after a Garrett Michaels two-out RBI single, but Nate Wolfe gave the Mohigans the lead for good with a grand slam in the bottom half of the inning.

Free base-runners were a problem for Mountain Ridge pitching throughout. The four previous batters before Wolfe's long ball reached on an error and three walks.

David Miller took the loss for the Miners. Both teams had seven base hits, but Mountain Ridge pitching combined for 11 walks.

Michaels had a multi-hit day for the Miners, and Milik, Dylan Travinski, and Wolfe did so for Morgantown.

Landon Bradley earned the win on the mound, allowing five runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks in 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Mountain Ridge was at Frankfort on Thursday and is at Meyersdale on Monday at 4:30 p.m.