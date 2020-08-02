New Hampshire race results and driver points

Brad Keselowski’s victory Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway marked his third win of the season. It is the fifth consecutive year the former Cup champion has won at least three races in a season.

Denny Hamlin finished second at this race for the second year in a row. Martin Truex Jr. overcame a penalty for an uncontrolled tire to finish third and was followed by Joey Logano and Kevin Harvick, who scored his seventh consecutive top-five finish.

William Byron continues to hold what would be the final playoff spot with six races left in the regular season. He has 484 points, holding a 15-point lead on Tyler Reddick. Jimmie Johnson is 25 points behind Byron. Erik Jones is 31 points behind Byron.

