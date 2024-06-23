Hampshire have patchy opening day against Warwickshire

Fletcha Middleton hit eight fours and one six during his 74 for Hampshire [Getty Images]

Vitality County Championship D1, Edgbaston (day one)

Hampshire 298: Middleton 74; Hannon-Dalby 3-35, Barnard 3-61, Miles 3-71

Warwickshire 51-2: Abbott 2-19

Warwickshire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (1 pt) by 247 runs

In-form Hampshire produced a patchy performance with the bat on the opening day of their Vitality County Championship match against Warwickshire.

James Vince’s side, seeking a third successive championship win, chose to bat on a good pitch but were bowled out for 298.

Only Fletcha Middleton (74) passed 50 against a seam attack which extracted every ounce of assistance available from the conditions.

Olly Hannon-Dalby was the pick of the bowlers. His first wicket was his 350th in first-class cricket and he was well-supported by Ed Barnard (3-61) and Craig Miles (3-71).

In 12 overs before the close, Warwickshire replied with 51-2, with Kyle Abbott removing both openers in four balls in the penultimate over.

Chris Woakes returned to Warwickshire’s team for the first time this season but looked rusty in his new-ball spell.

It was Hannon-Dalby who delivered the breakthrough with a peach of an outswinger which Toby Albert edged to wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

Middleton raised the 50 with a slashed six off Miles, posted his own half-century from 79 balls and then passed 1,000 first-class runs with his next scoring stroke.

A frustrating morning for Warwickshire peaked when Nick Gubbins, on 28, cut Will Rhodes through the hands of Sam Hain at second slip.

Middleton and Gubbins added 102 in 30 overs but were uprooted during an aggressive post-lunch spell by Barnard.

When Vince edged Hannon-Dalby to third slip, a serene 119-1 had become an uneasy 148-4.

Ben Brown and Liam Dawson stopped the slide with a stand of 61 before Miles struck twice in an over. Brown leg-glanced too fine and was caught by the wicketkeeper and James Fuller lifted carelessly to backward point.

Hannon-Dalby struck for a third time when Dawson played on.

Keith Barker (40) batted comfortably but Barnard’s third wicket followed when an outswinger took the edge to end Felix Organ’s punchy 26-ball 23.

Woakes, on his 100th first class appearance for Warwickshire, returned to the attack to take the new ball and quickly secured his 365th wicket when Abbott leading-edged to gully.

When Barker top-edged a swipe at Miles to fine leg, Hampshire had fallen two short of a third batting point.

Worcestershire’s openers both fell in the dying embers of the day.

Will Rhodes lifted Abbott to cover and three balls later Alex Davies fell to a stunning return catch.

