New Hampshire NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Chase Elliott to start on pole

Chase Elliott will start on the pole for Sunday's Cup race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway after qualifying was rained out Saturday.

The starting lineup was set by the qualifying metric. That put Elliott on the pole for the 301-lap race Sunday (2:30 p.m. ET on USA).

Elliott has the best average finish this season at 9.1 and has not finished worse than 19th this year. New Hampshire, though, has not been an easy place for Hendrick Motorsports. The organization has not won a Cup race there since 2012.

Elliott will be joined on the front row by Ryan Blaney, last week's winner at Iowa Speedway.

William Byron will start third. Christopher Bell will start fourth. Alex Bowman will start fifth, giving Hendrick Motorsports three cars in the top five.

