Hampshire names Donny Evans head football coach

Jun. 4—ROMNEY, W.Va. — Donny Evans established himself as a program builder over his time at Petersburg, but he's now facing his toughest rebuild yet.

He's up for the challenge.

Evans was announced as Hampshire's ninth head football coach Tuesday, a school that hasn't made the playoffs in 21 years.

Despite the Trojans' lack of success in recent years, Evans is confident he can build a winner.

"It was a great opportunity," Evans said of his decision to accept the position. "Hampshire has a lot of great resources. I believe it was an opportunity to do great things there. If we do the things that we need to do, I feel like it's a great opportunity to change the culture and the atmosphere at Hampshire."

Evans is replacing Aaron Rule, who stepped down after his fifth season, in which Hampshire finished 3-7. He ended his tenure with an 11-38 record.

Hampshire had originally tabbed Phil Collett as the school's ninth coach in school history after the county Board of Education unanimously approved his hiring in January, but that fell through due to an alleged off-the-field incident.

Instead, Hampshire has gone with Evans, who was 19-21 over the past four seasons at Petersburg — including a Class A playoff appearance in 2022 following a 7-4 season.

The decision to leave Petersburg was a difficult one, but Evans believes the timing was right.

"Petersburg was really good for me," he said. "I have the utmost respect for them. I gained a lot of friendships. It's been great to see those young men progress throughout the years. They have a lot of talent coming back.

"The community at Petersburg was great. The parents were great. It was a hard decision, but I kind of feel like it was a decision that needed to be made at this time."

Evans also coached Petersburg for one season in 2003, going 4-6, before making coaching stops at Moorefield, Musselman, Martinsburg and Hampshire before coaching the Romney Pioneers in 2019.

He was also an assistant coach under Darren Grace for four years.

Evans believes his familiarity with the players and the community — who are desperate for a winning program, he said — will be an asset.

"A lot of the juniors and seniors I coached in middle school," Evans said. "I have familiarity with them and they know how I do things. A lot of people called me after I got the job excited.

"Some of the guys there have been hungry. With the uncertainty of the last couple months (at Hampshire), I just want to bring stability and let them know that I want to be there."

Evans' stint at Martinsburg under legendary coach Dave Walker has been paramount to his development as a coach, Evans said.

Evans played for Walker too when the Hall of Fame coach — who has since won a record nine Class AAA state championships at Martinsburg — was the head man at East Hardy.

"Watching coach Walker at practices and seeing how he handles situations at a larger school, I think that I can emulate that," Evans said. "Show the guys a little structure and organization and help break down concepts.

"My biggest goal this year is just to go out and establish an atmosphere. We're here to learn. We're here to be accountable for one another. We have to be disciplined in the things that we do and the small things that we do. "

Despite playing in Walker's run-first Wing-T offense at East Hardy, Evans had one of the greatest pass-catching seasons in West Virginia high school football history in 1994.

Evans, a 1996 graduate of East Hardy, caught a then-state-record 17 touchdown passes during the regular season as a junior and the Cougars finished 10-2 — which stood as the school record for wins until 2011.

His total was four more than second-most in the state, notched by eventual National Football League Hall of Famer Randy Moss, then of DuPont High School.

As a senior in 1995, Evans moved into the backfield where he was a Class A first-team All-Stater again after rushing for 1,277 yards and scoring 108 points.

It's unsurprising, then, that Evans has shown the ability to coach offense during his latest stint at Petersburg.

His 2022 offense was the greatest in Petersburg history, scoring a school record 428 points (38.9 per game) in leading the Vikings to just their third state state playoff trip in the school's 91 years of playing football.

He'll stick with his spread offense principles at Hampshire, he said.

Evans will have a similar tall order in restoring Hampshire to a Class AAA playoff contender, a place the Trojans haven't been since 2003 under Sean Biser, who made postseason appearances in 2000, '01 and '03 before leaving to take the Keyser High job.

Biser, a Keyser graduate, is now the head coach at Morgantown High School where he has a 21-18 record in four seasons with three playoff appearances.

Hampshire has had just two winning seasons in the 20 years following Biser's departure — both 6-4 finishes under Grace in 2012-13, though neither netted playoff spots.

The first order of business, Evans said, is to get kids at Hampshire passionate about playing football again. The wins will follow.

"The biggest thing is getting the guys excited about football," he said. "Football being one their favorite sports. If we can start gettin football up there, we'll get more guys out from the school.

"We want to have fun out there. We might not have been doing (workouts) all winter and summer, but I think we can get things going to change the mindset and culture and bring a family atmosphere."

Evans knows that the victories aren't going to flow at once, but he believes an immediate change in culture could bring immediate success.

"We're going to be excited, physical and go out there and give everything we have," he said. "Prior to me getting hired and listening to some of the parents, they're very hungry for a winning program. The players said they wanted to get to work right after I got hired. That's going to help us a good bit this first year.

"The goal is to start winning playoff games and eventually compete for state championships."

