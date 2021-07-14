New Hampshire Cup starting lineup: Kyle Busch to start from pole position

Kyle Busch will lead the New Hampshire Cup starting lineup to the green flag in Sunday’s race (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN).

Busch is coming off his runner-up finish to older brother Kurt last weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The finish marked the fourth consecutive race Kyle Busch has placed in the top three.

Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. starts second, joining Busch on the front row.

Chase Elliott starts third. Kurt Busch is fourth. Alex Bowman starts fifth.

Defending New Hampshire race winner Brad Keselowski starts 11th.

The New Hampshire Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (1.058-mile road speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls fora 39% chance scattered thunderstorms and a high of 76 degrees.

Length: 301 laps (318.46 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 75. Stage 2 ends Lap 185.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: New Hampshire Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (200 laps, 211.6 miles), 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Aug. 7 at Watkins Glen International (72 laps, 176.4 miles), 12:30 p.m. ET on FS1

