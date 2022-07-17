Christopher Bell scored his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and punched his ticket into the playoff field.

Bell became the 14th winner this season. Sixteen drivers will make the playoffs.

Following Bell in the top five were Chase Elliott, Bubba Wallace, Martin Truex Jr. and Kevin Harvick.

With a second-place finish Sunday, Chase Elliott held onto the Cup Series point lead.

Ross Chastain, the season’s surprise driver, moved one spot into second and trails Elliott by 67 points.

Ryan Blaney dropped from second to third and now is 78 points back.

Martin Truex Jr. jumped two spots to fourth and trails Elliott by 115. Fifth-place Kyle Larson is 118 points back.

New Hampshire Cup results, points originally appeared on NBCSports.com