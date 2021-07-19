New Hampshire Cup race results, driver points

Aric Almirola won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, becoming the 13th driver to earn a playoff berth with a win this season.

Almirola had not been to Victory Lane in the Cup Series since his 2018 playoff win at Talladega Superspeedway, a span of 98 races.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at New Hampshire

Christopher Bell finished second. He has now finished runner-up in two of the past three races (second – Road America, eighth – Atlanta).

Team Penske’s trio had a solid afternoon. Brad Keselowski finished third. Joey Logano finished fourth. Ryan Blaney finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Denny Hamlin (finished 10th Sunday) remains the Cup regular season points leader with four races to go before the playoffs begin.

Hamlin leads Kyle Larson (finished seventh Sunday) by 13 points. Hamlin has 874 points. Larson has 861 points.

DRIVER POINTS: Cup regular season standings after New Hampshire

William Byron (finished 21st Sunday) moved into third place with 749 points. Kyle Busch (finished 37th Sunday) slipped down to fourth place with 740 points. Reigning Cup Series champion Chase Elliott (finished 18th Sunday) remains in fifth place with 736 points.

