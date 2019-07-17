New Hampshire 101: Track details, TV times, tire selection

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for an afternoon showdown and a lobster-filled Victory Lane at The Magic Mile this weekend.

Heading into Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), here are some facts, figures and information you need to know ahead of time.

TRACK DETAILS

New Hampshire Motor Speedway is a 1.058-mile oval with 65-feet wide straightaways and turns. The straightaways are banked at 1 degree and the turns are banked at a varying 2-7 degrees. Ground broke on the speedway on August 13, 1989 and it officially opened on June 5, 1990. Rusty Wallace won the inaugural Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at the speedway in 1993, starting from the 33rd position. In terms of seating capacity, The Magic Mile is the largest sports and entertainment facility in New England. On July 9, 2000, it became the site of the first single-day sporting event in the area to draw more than 100,000 guests. This weekend will mark the track’s 48th race. The track is using the PJ1 compound on its track surface in all four turns.

RULES PACKAGE

The New Hampshire Motor Speedway rules package will mimic the setup used at other 1-mile tracks this season — the same package most recently run at Sonoma Raceway in the race won by Martin Truex Jr. The engine will be fitted with a tapered spacer generating an expected horsepower of about 750 and there will be no aero ducts on the cars.

TIRES

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams will get 13 sets of Goodyear Eagle Speedway Radials — three sets for practice, one set for qualifying and nine sets for the race (eight race sets plus one set transferred from qualifying or practice). Both compounds run at New Hampshire are the highest performing in its tire lineup. Teams are running two new tire codes compared to what was run last year, featuring construction updates. This is the only track in which teams will run this specific tire code and like other ovals 1-mile or less in length, teams will not run inner liners in their tires.

“Gaining grip is important at Loudon, so combining the higher downforce package the Cup teams are running this year with two of our more tractive tread compounds should make for good racing conditions,” Greg Stucker, Goodyear‘s director of racing, said. “Loudon has very little banking, so some teams try to enhance their level of grip by getting aggressive with their air pressures, most notably on the left-side of the car. Our recommended left-side pressures at Loudon are 12 psi, and teams have been known to drop well below that in the race.”

STATS

Martin Truex Jr. has led the most laps (744) at New Hampshire without a win. He has 25 starts to his name with a best finish of third.

Brad Keselowski has 11 top-10 finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The only track where he has more top 10s at is Martinsville Speedway.

Five of the six stage winners at New Hampshire are current drivers in the Joe Gibbs Racing camp.

Kyle Larson has more runner-up finishes at New Hampshire Motor Speedway than any other track with three.

Kevin Harvick has led the most laps in 2019 without a win thus far. He‘s led 441 laps. Ryan Blaney is right behind Harvick, leading 362 laps without a win.

This is the furthest into the season that Toyota has ever gone without winning a pole. They are still on the hunt for their first Busch Pole Award of 2019.

There are currently five drivers within 10 points of the playoff cutline and the last six races have been won by six different drivers.

LIVE COVERAGE

Sunday afternoon‘s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will be televised live on NBCSN and streamed live on NBC Sports App. For the radio broadcast, tune into coverage on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Navigate to NASCAR.com for the live leaderboard and interactive options, including in-car cameras on Drive and in-car audio on RaceView.

2018 RACE WINNER

Kevin Harvick started 14th and led only 12 laps en route to his sixth victory of the 2018 season. He went on to win two more times last season. He also reached Victory Lane at New Hampshire in 2006 and 2016. Will Harvick secure his first win of 2019 and second in a row at The Magic Mile? Last season’s win also marked the first trip to Victory Lane for a Ford since 2014.

ACTIVE NEW HAMPSHIRE WINNERS

Three wins: Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Newman

Two wins: Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer

One win: Brad Keselowski