Hammons heading to Manchester to continue running career

Apr. 26—During his time as a distance runner at Lebanon, Carter Hammons has seen tremendous improvement.

His hard work in the sport is now paying off, as Hammons is heading to Manchester University to continue his academic and running careers.

He had a signing ceremony at the school on Thursday.

"I am very excited," Hammons said of his decision. "I am super confident in my future, whether it is academically or athletically. I am very thankful for everyone here today, because they are the reason I'm having a good future. I'm ready for the next step."

The Spartans are coached by Brian Cashdollar and are in a NCAA Division III school in the Heartland Conference.

Hammons said a lot of things stood out to him about the school.

"I really liked the size of the campus, because I was looking for a smaller school," he said. "The cross country team, one the runners pulled me aside after a meet this year and told me about the school and I really got into good contact with the team and the coach. I have a cousin who is going there too, so it will be nice to have family there."

Hammons really became a key varsity contributor this past season, helping the Tigers to a second place team finish.

He saw significant time jumps during his career, and cut nearly a minute off his personal best time this past season.

"The coach liked the positive mindset I have every day," Hammons said. "There will be different workouts every day, but the key is keeping your hydration good, keeping a smile on your face and making sure you are getting the workouts done every day."

Hammons said his goal for the rest of this track season is to PR in the 1,600 by the end of the year.

And as his time at Lebanon is coming to a close, he is thankful for the bonds he has created as a part of the Lebanon program.

"I am going to remember the cross country and track teams," he said. "Getting together with everyone, every day, it always brought a smile to me face. I am going to remember seeing my favorite teachers and all my friends too.

"They are the reason I am going to have a great future."

Hammons plans on studying sports management, focusing on the marketing aspects.

Will Willems is the

Sports Editor of the

Lebanon Reporter. Follow

him on Twitter @Will_Willems.