Hammond scores 21 to lift Niagara past St. Peter's 63-54

NIAGARA FALL, N.Y. (AP) -- Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated St. Peter's 63-54 on Thursday night.

Hammond made 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds. Raheem Solomon also had six rebounds for Niagara (10-18, 8-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory.

Daryl Banks III had 14 points for the Peacocks (15-12, 12-6), whose five-game win streak came to an end. Aaron Estrada added 10 points.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Purple Eagles leveled the season series against the Peacocks with the win. St. Peter's defeated Niagara 58-53 on Jan. 26. Niagara plays Iona at home on Saturday. St. Peter's faces Canisius on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com