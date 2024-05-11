Hammond named Most Outstanding Player, as UAlbany softball wins America East title

ORONO, M.E. (WETM) – Waverly grad Wendi Hammond turned in a banner day to help UAlbany softball win a conference title.

(Photo Courtesy: America East Conference)

Waverly grad Wendi Hammond tossed a 3-hit shutout to help UAlbany softball win an America East Tournament title, on Saturday. Hammond’s 6 strikeout complete game led the Great Danes to a 4-0 victory over UMass-Lowell, and earned the grad student the Most Outstanding Player Award, as well as a All-Championship team selection.

(Photo Courtesy: America East Conference) Waverly’s Wendi Hammond earns the Most Outstanding Player Award, after tossing a 3-hit shutout to lead UAlbany to a conference crown.

The conference championship serves as the 8th in program history for the Great Danes and the 1st since the team went back-to-back in 2018. The tournament title will send Hammond and UAlbany to the NCAA Division I Softball Tournament, which will be finalized on Sunday. The tournament selection show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on ESPN 2.

For Hammond, the conference title adds to a banner season. In addition to the championship game accolades, the Chemung native earned the America East Pitcher of the Year Award, a First Team All-Conference selection, and an All-Academic nod. In the regular season, Hammond tossed 2 complete game no-hitters and 2 additional innings of hitless softball. The Waverly grad also appeared 11 more times, holding opponents to 2 and 3 total hits.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.