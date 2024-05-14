Hammond, MCS, Lisbon, M-W Girls win; H-D, MCS Boys prevail

May 14—A young Hammond team continued to show its maturity in close games while Morristown and Lisbon joined the Red Devils at 8-5 in Monday's NAC West girls softball action. Hammond edged Heuvelton 9-8 knocking the 10-3 Bulldogs out of first place, Morristown downed Edwards-Knox 10-1 and Lisbon edged Hermon-DeKalb 6-5

Madrid-Waddington claimed a key late season NAC 18-3 win over Colton-Pierrepont and Chateaugay moved closer to a perfect East Division season sweeping a doubleheader from Brushton-Moira.

In the NAC Central Canton edged Salmon River 6-5.

In the NAC West Baseball Hermon-DeKalb gained a late-season break-through win downing Lisbon 7-5 and Morristown shaded Edwards-Knox 3-2.

Hammond 8 — Heuv 7: The Red Devils produced the winning run in the bottom of the seventh when Mallory Grobowski singled, pinch runner Chloe Fleming stole second and the scored when Katie Bass drove a single into centerfield.

Josephine Hodgdon belted a three-run homerun and a single to lead the win ning offense and shortstop Landree Kenyon and pitcher Ava Howie continued to anchor the Hammond defense. Howie tripled and singled, Kenyon doubled, Bass singled twice and Mia Tulley and Miley Evans singled.

Lakan Martin tripled and singled for Heuvelton and Addison Havens singled and doubled. Carley Simmons, Hailey Rickett, Miah Scott and Hailey Montenegro singled.

Morristown 10 — E-K 1: Raelee Downs delivered a double and two singles, Scarlett Ritchie drilled a double and a triple, Ella Ramsey doubled and singled and Jaz Carpenter stroked two RBI singles to lead the winning offense. Issy Woodcock doubled and Addy Graveline singled in the support of pitcher Makia Green who struck out seven in a four-hitter.

Kiana Hogle doubled for E-K and Lily and Sam Lottie and Annabelle Butler singled.

Lisbon 6 — H-D 5: The Knights handed the Demons their fifth one-run loss of the season by scoring four runs in the top of the seventh stranding the potential tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Rylea Kelley (3-3 2 doubles, 2 runs), Gabby Richardson and winning pitcher Adia Richards singled in the top of the top of the seventh and Ava Bouchey plated the eventual winning run with a groundout.

Bouchey also threw out two runners on the bases from behind the plate and singled for the Knights along with Averee Bouchey and Aubrey Amo. Emrie VanBrocklin (RBI) and Ava Besaw singled twice for H-D and Lauren Holland tripled. Amaya Stransky, Hailey Brabaw and Peyton Wright added singles.

M-W 18 — C-P 3: Kendall Thompson struck out 11 in a four-hitter and went 3-4 at the plate with three RBIs. Grace Mayette also drove in three runs and Kendall LaMora tripled. Erica Bates drilled a double and two singles and Hannah Manson and Emmah Manson both singled twice and Helen Paquin added a single.

Kendall LaMora singled twice for C-P and Katherine Hanaford tripled. Hailey Murray connected for a double.

Chateaugay Sweeps: Avery McDonald pitched a pair of Senior Day shutouts as the Bulldogs gained wins of 15 and 18-0 over B-M. Katelyn Morgan doubled and drove in three runs in the first first game where McDonald tossed a one-hitter.

In the second game McDonald allowed just one hit while Braelyn Nichols when 4-5 at the plate with a double. Alison Johnston and Morgan each delivered three hits.

Canton 6 — Salmon River 5: Marilisa Salvi-Miguel rapped a bases-loaded double to plate two runs and give Canton a win over a strong offensive outing by Salmon River. Tessa Alguire pitched the win and lined a triple, a double and two singles to lead the Golden Bears.

Kamry Thompson rapped a double and two singles for SR, Limry Durrant doubled twice and scored three times and Jenna Jacobs stroked three singles.

BASEBALL

H-D 7 — Lisbon 5: Noah MacDonald pitched a complete game win backed a 12-hit offense and a defense which committed only two errors.

Owen Green singled three times and drove in two runs, Micah Walrath went 2-2 with a double and MacDonald doubled for the Demons who gained their third win and handed Lisbon its third loss.

Caleb Murcray singled twice with an RBI and Kevin Wentzel added an RBI single.

Lucas Gravlin and Gabe Smith singled twice for Lisbon and Owen Jerome and Connor Flack each singled with two RBIs. Will Pirie added a single.

Morristown 3 — E-K 2: Peyton Donnelly struck out seven in a complete game four-hitter where the Rockets scored twice in the fifth inning and and one in the sixth after being blanked for four innings by Kyle Geer who struck out 12 on the day.

Wyatt Clement scored the winning in the sixth inning, Dominic Perretta, Sawyer Belisle and Korey LaJoy singled and Donnelly scored a run.

Jacob Morrill, Kyle Reif and Aiden Geer singled for E-K.