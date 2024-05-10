Hammond helps Glos to solid start at Northants

Vitality County Championship Division Two, County Ground, Northampton, (day one)

Gloucestershire 338-8: Hammond 112, Bancroft 53; Kaul 4-58

Northants: Yet to bat

Northants 2pts, Gloucs 2 pts

Miles Hammond struck a sparkling 112 to help Gloucestershire to a solid 338-8 against Northamptonshire on day one of their County Championship match at Wantage Road.

While batting was never straightforward with swing on offer throughout the day, Hammond took the attacking route, hitting 17 boundaries and reaching his milestone by swotting Northamptonshire quick George Scrimshaw high over fine leg for a big six.

Gloucestershire’s Australian overseas signing Cameron Bancroft also contributed a solid 53 at the top of the order.

Indian international Siddharth Kaul meanwhile made an immediate impact on his Northamptonshire debut, taking 4-58 in 23 testing overs, including three in the afternoon session.

Gloucestershire batted solidly during the morning after being sent in, Bancroft taking on the extra pace of Scrimshaw, pulling him for four and cutting him crisply for two more boundaries.

But it was the former Derbyshire bowler who made the first breakthrough, getting one to lift to Ben Charlesworth (16) who could only edge behind.

After the interval, Kaul picked up the big wicket of Bancroft when he fell lbw to the third delivery of the session and then accounted for Oliver Price (10) with a peach of a delivery which angled in before swinging away to take the edge, Emilio Gay taking an excellent diving catch at second slip.

Hammond was joined in a partnership of 75 for the fourth wicket by James Bracey (33) before he became Kaul’s third scalp, adjudged lbw to a full one which shaped back in.

Hammond and skipper Graeme van Buuren (46) then put on 67, with runs flowing freely as Northamptonshire failed to capitalise on the movement on offer.

Hammond finally fell soon after celebrating his century when he came down the wicket to Liam Patterson-White and chipped the ball to mid-wicket where Ricardo Vasconcelos held a stunning diving catch.

Ben Sanderson then drew the edge from Van Buuren with Vasconcelos taking a sharp catch at third slip before Tom Price (23) was caught at slip to give Luke Procter a well-earned reward. Zafar Gohar became Kaul’s fourth scalp when he edged behind.