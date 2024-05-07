Hammond, H-D raise NAC West Softball; baseball roundup

May 7—The parity in NAC West Softball continued to expand on Thursday as Hermon-DeKalb and Hammond fashioned midseason victories.

Hammond won its fourth game in three days with an 8-7 win over Lisbon and Hermon-DeKalb won its second straight game and handed Morristown its second straight loss in a 12-3 decision which reversed a loss on the opening day of the season.

In one NAC West Baseball game Hermon-DeKalb bested Morristown 11-4.

In the NAC East Chateaugay remained undefeated as Avery Johnson hurled a no-hitter in a victory over Colton-Pierrepont. In NAC East Baseball Chateaugay stopped Madrid-Waddngton 6-1.

H-D 12 — Morristown 3: The Demons struck for four runs in the second inning and six in the fourth and Maya Green scattered seven hits while striking out eight. She also stroked a two-run single in the second inning, Lauren Holland slammed a homerun leading off the third inning and Ava Besaw belted a bases-clearing three-run triple in the third.

"We just continue to hit the ball which is a big thing and our defense is solid. Maya Green pitched another nice game and we are coming together as a team," said H-D Coach Bob Bice who will lead his team into the Watertown High Tournament on Saturday.

H-D plays Belleville-Henderson in the first round while host Watertown High faces Harrisville.

Green went 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs and scored two runs, Bailey Wright doubled and singled and scored twice, Emrie VanBrocklin went 2-2 and scored twice, Ava Besaw singled and tripled, Hannah Brabaw scored twice and Hailey Brabaw singled.

For Morristown Makia Green (run), Hunter Simmons (run), Ella Ramsey (2 runs), Raelee owns and Neveah King all singled.

Hammond 8 — Lisbon 7: Ava Howie stroked her second single of the game leading off the bottom of the seventh inning and scored the winning run. Howie also pitched a complete game limiting Lisbon to five hits. Gabby Richardson delivered three with a triple and Aubray Amp and Avery Blairs stroking singles.

After committing four errors which led to four Lisbon runs in the first inning Red Devils committed only one fielding miscue.

"We played tight defense and got excellent pitching and timely hitsw," said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.

Freshman Kayla Vaugh tripled and singled for the Red Devils, Landree Kenyon and Mia Tulley singled twice and Grace Belknap singled.

Heuvelton 5 — Lisbon 4: The Bulldogs staked pitcher Chasity Johnson to a 3-0 lead in the first and inning and the righthander, with help of three nice pays by shortstop Carley Simmons, stranded the tying and go-ahead runs on second and thirdbase in the bottom of the seventh inning.

body text: Simmons also singled in a run with one of only two HCS hits off Lisbon's hard-throwing eighth grader Adia Richards who struck out nine.

body text: "It was a very good softball team. Chasity Johnson is really coming on and we made the plays we needed two make in the late innings," said Heuvelton Coach Eliza Pierce after her team stayed one game behind Harrisville in a second place tie with Morristown.

body text: "We really needed this win today."

body text: Lisbon also needed the win suffering their second straight loss and falling two games off the pace in the race. .

"We played well today and Adia (Richards) threw very well. For the second straight game we just couldn't get a hit to go through in the late innings," said Lisbon Coach Dicky Marcellus.

"Today their pitcher caught a hard shot up the middle and their shortstop made three nice plays in the seventh inning. This was the first game in a while that we never had the lead."

Lisbon finished with five hits in the game. Ava Bouchey singled twice, Averee singled with two RBIs and Richards and Avery Blair singled.

Hammond 8 — E-K 3: Eight players hit safely for the Red Devils led by Landree Kenyon who belted a homerun and a double in a 4-for-4 outing at the plate and Grace Belknap who singled four times. Mikayla Jones doubled and singled and Mia Tully, winning pitcher Ava Howie, Mallory Grabowski, Josephine Hodgdon and Miley Evans all added singles.

Rylee Typhair, Allison Gates, Sam Lottie, Adyrona Rider, Kianna Hogle and Claira Heller all singled.

BASEBALL

H-D 11 — Morristown 4: Noah MacDonald struck out 11 in a complete game four-hitter and Caleb Murcray went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead the winning offense. Owen Green and Anthony Delorme both delivered two hits and Kasey Wentzel singled and drove in two runs.

Gavin Walrath, Micah Walrath and Owen Clifford all singled and Noah Friot scored two runs. Sawyer Belisle singled twice for Morristown and Ethan Simmons and Korey LaJoy each added singles.

Chateaugay 6 — M-W 1: Jake Kaska pitched a two-hitter as the Bulldogs handed M-W its first division loss. Alex McDonald singled twice and James Campbell doubled.

Bear Wilson doubled for M-W and Kolby Todd singled.