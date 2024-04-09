Hammond earns conference honor, follows up with impressive game for UAlbany

LOWELL, M.A. (WETM) – Waverly grad Wendi Hammond turned in a banner day on the softball diamond.

(Photo Courtesy: ualbanysports.com)

Waverly grad Wendi Hammond recorded one of her best performances for UAlbany softball, on Tuesday. Hammond opened the day, earning her 2nd America East Pitcher of the Week honor in the past 3 weeks. The grad student received the award following a 10 strikeout showing in 2 complete game shutouts over UMBC, this past weekend. Just 2 days later, Hammond delivered another huge game.

The Waverly grad helped the Great Danes sweep a double-header against UMass-Lowell, with a big day on both sides of the plate. In the 1st game of the double-header, Hammond crushed a grand slam in the 1st inning. After bringing UAlbany’s run total to 5, Hammond tossed a 5-inning complete game, with 3 strikeouts, and only 1 earned run. With Hammond’s effort, UAlbany bested UMass-Lowell 9-1, then followed up with an 8-0 shutout.

Hammond’s grand slam accounted for her 1st home run of the season. On the mound, the grad student is (13-5) with a 2.16 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 97.1 innings of work. UAlbany will look for their 4th straight win on Saturday, when they begin a 3 game set against Bryant. The 1st game is slated for a 12 p.m. start.

