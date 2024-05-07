Hammond earns America East Pitcher of the Year

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly grad Wendi Hammond has earned another major honor, in an impressive softball career.

(Photo Courtesy: @UAlbanySB on “X”)

Wendi Hammond earned the America East Pitcher of the Year award, on Tuesday. The UAlbany grad student claimed her first Pitcher of the Year nod and a first team All-Conference selection, following an outstanding regular season. In her final season with the Great Danes, the Chemung native is (21-8) with 1 save, 117 strikeouts, and a 1.98 ERA in 162.1 innings of work. On top of the impressive stat line, Hammond tossed 2 complete game no-hitters and 2 additional innings of hitless softball. The Waverly grad also appeared 11 more times, holding opponents to 2 or 3 total hits.

Hammond’s efforts this season have helped the Great Danes to a 30-12 record and a top seed in the America East Tournament. In addition to the 2024 conference honors, Hammond earned her 3rd selection to the All-Academic team. Prior to this season, Hammond earned 2 America East All-Championship team selections, an All-Rookie team spot, and a second team selection.

Hammond and UAlbany will return to the diamond on Thursday at 11 a.m. , as the top seed in the America East Tournament. The Great Danes will play the lowest seeded winner of Wednesday’s opening round.

