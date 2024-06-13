Hammett takes over WHS volleyball

Jun. 13—Courtney Hammett is returning back to her Parker County roots.

Hammett was recently announced as the head volleyball coach at Weatherford ISD.

Since 2000, she has been the head volleyball coach at Godley ISD, where she took 2023 District 10-4A Coach of the Year Honors.

Prior, she served as the head volleyball coach at Millsap ISD from 2017-2019.

Hammett received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Applied Arts and Science from Midwestern State University.

She was also a four-year standout as a player at Peaster High School.

The Weatherford volleyball program has made the playoffs every year since 2016.