Hammers among clubs interested in Watford's Kone

[Getty Images]

West Ham are among the clubs interested in Watford midfielder Ismael Kone, who also has interest from Marseille and Roma.

The Canada international, 22, is among the players who could be sold by Watford to fund future signings.

Kone is currently away with the Canada national team at the Copa America in the United States after completing a 46-game season in the Championship.

Interest from all three clubs remains at an early stage but Kone is expected to leave Vicarage Road this summer.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Wes Foderingham is expected to have a medical at West Ham this week. The 33-year-old will leave relegated Sheffield United when his contract expires on 30 June.

Goalkeeper Nathan Trott left the Hammers, now managed by former Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui, last weekend to join Copenhagen.