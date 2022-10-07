Hammer Time: Breaking down Zach Wilson
NFL Network's Matthew Hammer breaks down quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.
NFL Network's Matthew Hammer breaks down quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets.
Behind Enemy Lines with Chiefs Wire ahead of Week 5
The Rams' offensive line has been absolutely decimated by injuries, and it's not going to get any easier on Sunday
Richard Sherman appeared to be having Super Bowl XLIX flashbacks during the atrocious Broncos vs. Colts game on "Thursday Night Football".
The New York Giants ruled seven players out against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5, including QB Tyrod Taylor and three wide receivers.
Fantasy football analyst Marvin Elequin highlights some key top performers from Week 4 and analyzes the truth behind their performances.
Richard Sherman had thoughts after watching Russell Wilson repeat history.
Wade Phillips nailed how bad Colts-Broncos was on Thursday
So who fills in for Lacey upon his sudden departure?
A fan who was tackled by the Los Angeles Rams' Bobby Wagner and Takkarist McKinley after running onto the field during Monday's game reportedly has filed a police report.
On the final play of Thursday night’s loss to the Colts, Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson threw an incomplete pass. Wilson never appeared to look to his right, where wide receiver K.J. Hamler was wide open for a game-winning touchdown. After the game, Hamler acknowledged that he would have scored if Wilson had thrown it to [more]
“I think once they let him in the door, he’ll never come out,” the North Dakota pizza shop owner told KFYR of the 6-foot-6, 295-pound lineman.
Yes, Russell Wilson is struggling. Spotting that is the easy part. The hard part is understanding what’s wrong, and figuring out whether it can be fixed. It’s become obvious over the past couple of years that Wilson lacks the mobility that he once deployed on a regular basis. Either he no longer has it, or [more]
Russell Wilson was locked in on Courtland Sutton, but KJ Hamler was wide open.
The Broncos had an open receiver on their final play of overtime.
The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos set back offensive football quite a ways on Amazon Prime on Thursday night.
A refund is out of the question. An annulment isn’t on the table. The Walton-Penner group is stuck both with the $4.65 billion asset they purchased earlier this year, and the $245 million contract extension they gave to Russell Wilson when, frankly, they didn’t have to. So what will they do now? The new Broncos [more]
ROSTER NEWS: The Falcons have released starting nose tackle Anthony Rush after four games.
Tom Brady doesn't seem very impressed with his Buccaneers or the NFL as a whole at the quarter mark of the season.
The exodus from the NFL contest grabbed headlines because of its weird timing.
IndyStar's Nate Atkins has plenty of thoughts on this weird Indianapolis Colts victory with no touchdowns.