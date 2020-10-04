Hamlin wins at Talladega in chaotic triple OT finish

Exiting Turn 4 of the third overtime at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, Matt DiBenedetto remained out front but Buescher came down on Hamlin, sending him below the double yellow line.

As Hamlin came back up the apron, he was lined up in a three-wide battle for the lead with DiBenedetto and Ty Dillon. In a drag race to the finish, Hamlin grabbed the victory in a photo-finish over DiBenedetto.

As it turned out, however, DiBenedetto was penalized for shoving William Byron below the yellow line on the final lap and relegated to 21st place.

The win is Hamlin’s seventh of the 2020 season and he becomes locked into the Round of 8 of the playoffs regardless of his performance at the Charlotte Roval next weekend. It’s also the 44th win of his career.

Erik Jones was credited with the second-place finish, Ty Dillon third, Byron fourth and Ryan Newman rounded out the top-five.

Heading into next weekend’s race at the Roval, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Clint Bowyer and Aric Almirola are the four drivers in greatest danger of being eliminated from further title contention.

Stage 3

Following the break between Stages 2 and 3, a handful of drivers pit but Martin Truex Jr. remained on the track and in the lead on the restart on Lap 126.

Brad Keselowski powered into the lead shortly after the restart

On Lap 129, Bubba Wallace grabbed the lead off Turn 4 and before entering the tri-oval.

Keselowski reclaimed the lead on Lap 136 as Joey Logano ran second and fellow teammate Ryan Blaney ran third. Logano took over the top spot on Lap 137.

On Lap 149, NASCAR displayed a caution for debris which appeared to come from the No. 48 of Jimmie Johnson. All the lead-lap cars pit with Logano the first off pit road. Chase Elliott, Hamlin and DiBenedetto all pit twice to top off with fuel.

On the restart on Lap 153, Logano led the way followed by Kevin Harvick, Jones, Byron and Matt Kenseth.

With a push from Ryan Preece, Byron took over the lead on Lap 154. Logano reclaimed the lead on Lap 155.

Elliott moved ahead on Lap 161 to reclaim the lead. Truex gave Wallace a shove to put him in the lead on Lap 162.

Keselowski and Logano worked together to get Logano back out front on Lap 164.

With 21 laps remaining, Elliott got a shove from Byron and reclaimed the lead.

On Lap 170, Logano reclaimed the top spot on the high lane with Keselowski behind him.

On Lap 180, Keselowski got hung out to dry while Wallace moved back into the lead.

Wallace gets tagged by Preece with six laps to go and bounced off the outside wall. Right after that, James Davison wrecked off Turn 4 on Lap 183 to bring out a caution.

A handful of cars pit for fuel and tires on the caution but Logano stayed out and in the lead. The race returned to green with the start of overtime with Logano followed by DiBenedetto, Keselowski, Harvick and Preece.

Just before Elliott took the white flag, another multi-car accident erupted entering the tri-oval sending the race into double overtime. This one collected Harvick, Logano, Kyle Busch and Truex.

Logano, who would have to pit for damage anyway, was penalized by NASCAR for pushing Elliott below the yellow line before the accident took place.

At the start of double overtime, Elliott led the way followed by DiBenedetto, Preece, John Hunter Nemechek, Buescher and Hamlin.

Once again as the cars exited Turn 4, Preece got into Wallace to trigger another multi-car wreck that sent the race into a third overtime. DiBenedetto was scored as the leader when the caution was displayed.

At the start of the third overtime, DiBenedetto led the way followed by Hamlin, Buescher, Ty Dillon, Byron. Elliott, who pit for fuel, restarted 13th.

Stage 2

Truex held off a wild charge from Keselowski to take the victory in the crash-filled Stage 2.

Buescher was third, Elliott fourth and Nemechek rounded out the top-five.

Following the break between Stages 1 and 2, many of the lead-lap cars elected to pit and Elliott took over the lead when the race returned to green on Lap 66.

Harvick was assessed an uncontrolled tire penalty and Wallace an improper fueling penalty so both drivers had to restart from the rear of the field.

Keselowski grabbed the lead exiting Turn 4 to take the lead for the first time.

On Lap 67, Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Toyota, still damaged from the previous wreck, had another tire go down and tore into his hood, which brought out a caution.