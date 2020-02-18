Hamlin wins dramatic Daytona 500, Newman crash overshadows finish

Hamlin wins Daytona 500 after scary Newman crash

Denny Hamlin became the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s with victory in overtime, though a frightening Ryan Newman crash overshadowed the season-opening Cup race's finish.

Hamlin, who joins Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Sterling Malin in defending the race, pipped Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in a photo-finish after Newman's crash.

On the 209th and final lap of the race, Blaney bumped Newman into the lead on the back-stretch of the 2.5-mile superspeedway, with Hamlin falling down to third.

Exiting Turn 4, Blaney was then bumped by Hamlin, who collected the rear of Newman's Roush Fenway Ford Mustang, spitting the #6 into the wall.

Newman's car then flipped and was then hit by Corey Lajoie, pushing the car upside down along the track.

Medical crews were quickly on the scene to extract Newman from the wreck of the car. He was taken to hospital, with no further information available at the time of filing.

Hamlin's third victory in the Daytona 500 was secured by just 0.014 seconds from Blaney, in the longest 500 on record.

Chris Buescher took third, his best result in the Cup series since his sole win at Pocono in 2016, in the #17 Mustang.

David Ragan scooped fourth on his Rick Ware Racing debut, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick.

In an attritional race, which was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday for just the second time after rain forced its postponement after 20 laps, just 17 of the 40 starters completing the full race distance.

Two big crashes forced red flags late in the third and final stage of the race, the first taking out most of the established runners, including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, contesting his final Daytona 500.

The #22 Penske of Joey Logano clipped Aric Almirola's SHR Ford, in turn collecting Logano's team-mate, Brad Keselowski, who speared into the wall, triggering a chain reaction that caused the first red flag of the race to be thrown.

The likes of Martin Truex Jr, Keselowski, Johnson, and Alex Bowman were eliminated on the spot, while reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch was forced to retire his JGR Toyota Camry with mechanical problems, caused by a wall-strike after contact with Logano, soon after.

A second red flag was called when Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Chase Elliott and Logano made contact with two scheduled laps to go, forcing the race into overtime.

Clint Bowyer followed home SHR team-mate Harvick in sixth, ahead of superspeedway specialist Brendon Gaughan in his Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry. LaJoie, Newman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.

Stage one of the race was dominated by the Ford and Chevrolet runners, after Toyota's race-strategy had their contingent of Camry's running at the rear of the field, prompting Busch to claim the manufacturer was "forfeiting" the race.

However, the strategy allowed the Camry's to cycle through to the lead at the start of the second stage, and hold the top five positions for a majority of the 65 laps.

Elliott scooped victory in the first 65-lap segment, whilst eventual race winner Hamlin took honours in the second.

Daytona 500 result

Pos Driver Team Car Laps 1 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 209 2 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford 209 3 Chris Buescher Roush Fenway Racing Ford 209 4 David Ragan Rick Ware Racing Ford 209 5 Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 209 6 Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 209 7 Brendan Gaughan Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 209 8 Corey LaJoie Go FAS Racing Ford 209 9 Ryan Newman Roush Fenway Racing Ford 209 10 Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 209 11 John Hunter Nemechek Front Row Motorsports Ford 209 12 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 209 13 J.J. Haley Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 209 14 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Ford 209 15 Darrell Wallace Jr. Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet 209 16 Brennan Poole Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 209 17 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 209 18 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 208 19 Matt DiBenedetto Wood Brothers Racing Ford 207 20 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 206 21 Christopher Bell Leavine Family Racing Toyota 205 22 Aric Almirola Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 205 23 Joey Gase Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet 203 24 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 203 25 Ross Chastain Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 201 26 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford 200 27 Timmy Hill MBM Motorsports Ford 200 28 Tyler Reddick Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 199 29 Ryan Preece JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 198 30 Ty Dillon Germain Racing Chevrolet 198 31 Reed Sorenson Premium Motorsports Chevrolet 192 32 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 186 33 Kurt Busch Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet 184 34 Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 184 35 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 184 36 Brad Keselowski Team Penske Ford 183 37 Cole Custer Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 174 38 B.J. McLeod Rick Ware Racing Ford 105 39 Quin Houff StarCom Racing Chevrolet 89 40 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 58





