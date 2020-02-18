Hamlin wins dramatic Daytona 500, Newman crash overshadows finish
Denny Hamlin became the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win back-to-back Daytona 500s with victory in overtime, though a frightening Ryan Newman crash overshadowed the season-opening Cup race's finish.
Hamlin, who joins Richard Petty, Cale Yarborough and Sterling Malin in defending the race, pipped Team Penske's Ryan Blaney in a photo-finish after Newman's crash.
On the 209th and final lap of the race, Blaney bumped Newman into the lead on the back-stretch of the 2.5-mile superspeedway, with Hamlin falling down to third.
Exiting Turn 4, Blaney was then bumped by Hamlin, who collected the rear of Newman's Roush Fenway Ford Mustang, spitting the #6 into the wall.
Newman's car then flipped and was then hit by Corey Lajoie, pushing the car upside down along the track.
Medical crews were quickly on the scene to extract Newman from the wreck of the car. He was taken to hospital, with no further information available at the time of filing.
Hamlin's third victory in the Daytona 500 was secured by just 0.014 seconds from Blaney, in the longest 500 on record.
Chris Buescher took third, his best result in the Cup series since his sole win at Pocono in 2016, in the #17 Mustang.
David Ragan scooped fourth on his Rick Ware Racing debut, ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick.
In an attritional race, which was rescheduled from Sunday to Monday for just the second time after rain forced its postponement after 20 laps, just 17 of the 40 starters completing the full race distance.
Two big crashes forced red flags late in the third and final stage of the race, the first taking out most of the established runners, including seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson, contesting his final Daytona 500.
The #22 Penske of Joey Logano clipped Aric Almirola's SHR Ford, in turn collecting Logano's team-mate, Brad Keselowski, who speared into the wall, triggering a chain reaction that caused the first red flag of the race to be thrown.
The likes of Martin Truex Jr, Keselowski, Johnson, and Alex Bowman were eliminated on the spot, while reigning Cup champion Kyle Busch was forced to retire his JGR Toyota Camry with mechanical problems, caused by a wall-strike after contact with Logano, soon after.
A second red flag was called when Ross Chastain, Ryan Preece, Chase Elliott and Logano made contact with two scheduled laps to go, forcing the race into overtime.
Clint Bowyer followed home SHR team-mate Harvick in sixth, ahead of superspeedway specialist Brendon Gaughan in his Beard Motorsports Chevrolet Camaro entry. LaJoie, Newman and Kyle Larson rounded out the top 10.
Stage one of the race was dominated by the Ford and Chevrolet runners, after Toyota's race-strategy had their contingent of Camry's running at the rear of the field, prompting Busch to claim the manufacturer was "forfeiting" the race.
However, the strategy allowed the Camry's to cycle through to the lead at the start of the second stage, and hold the top five positions for a majority of the 65 laps.
Elliott scooped victory in the first 65-lap segment, whilst eventual race winner Hamlin took honours in the second.
Daytona 500 result
Pos
Driver
Team
Car
Laps
1
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
209
2
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
209
3
Chris Buescher
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
209
4
David Ragan
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
209
5
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
209
6
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
209
7
Brendan Gaughan
Beard Motorsports
Chevrolet
209
8
Corey LaJoie
Go FAS Racing
Ford
209
9
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
Ford
209
10
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
209
11
John Hunter Nemechek
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
209
12
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
209
13
J.J. Haley
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
209
14
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
209
15
Darrell Wallace Jr.
Richard Petty Motorsports
Chevrolet
209
16
Brennan Poole
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
209
17
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
209
18
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
208
19
Matt DiBenedetto
Wood Brothers Racing
Ford
207
20
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
206
21
Christopher Bell
Leavine Family Racing
Toyota
205
22
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
205
23
Joey Gase
Petty Ware Racing
Chevrolet
203
24
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
203
25
Ross Chastain
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
201
26
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
200
27
Timmy Hill
MBM Motorsports
Ford
200
28
Tyler Reddick
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
199
29
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
Chevrolet
198
30
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
Chevrolet
198
31
Reed Sorenson
Premium Motorsports
Chevrolet
192
32
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
186
33
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
Chevrolet
184
34
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
184
35
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
184
36
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
Ford
183
37
Cole Custer
Stewart-Haas Racing
Ford
174
38
B.J. McLeod
Rick Ware Racing
Ford
105
39
Quin Houff
StarCom Racing
Chevrolet
89
40
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
58
