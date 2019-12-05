JGR teammates pay off debt to teammate Busch ... in pennies

A bet is a bet.

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. owed Kyle Busch money after losing a bet in New York during the Championship 4’s promotional tour before the finale, and they paid off their debt during Champion’s Week in Nashville … in pennies. Hamlin posted a full update on social media Thursday, bringing fans through the entire process. He said at the end they gave Busch 30,000 pennies, to be exact.

Hamlin later told NASCAR.com’s Jonathan Merryman and Alex Weaver that the payment was actually Truex’s as he had already paid off his debt.

Watch the entire video Hamlin shared below.

Fellow Championship 4 contender Kevin Harvick was also involved in the original bet but did not appear to be in the video.