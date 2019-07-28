Hamlin speeds to fifth career win at Pocono, third of 2019 Denny Hamlin won Sunday's Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in overtime, leading the final 32 laps en route to his third win of the season and fifth at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track. On the final restart, Hamlin got a huge jump on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. and […]

Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in overtime, leading the final 32 laps en route to his third win of the season and fifth at the 2.5-mile Pennsylvania track.

On the final restart, Hamlin got a huge jump on his Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Erik Jones and Martin Truex Jr. and held on for the final two laps, conserving fuel in hopes of making it to the finish line.

Jones finished second, followed by Truex Jr., William Byron and Kyle Larson to round out the top five.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: Unofficial results

SHOP: Hamlin gear

With only four laps to go, Hamlin used the same strategy on his JGR teammates to get in front, but the race didn’t stay green for long as a wreck involving Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell unfolded behind them — bringing out the caution and NASCAR Overtime.

On Lap 93, there was a brief caution for rain but the race quickly went back to green with five laps to go in the stage. Jimmie Johnson went on to win Stage 2 under caution as Kyle Busch made a trip to pit road with two laps to go, giving up the lead. At the same time, Ryan Blaney went for a spin bringing out the fourth caution of the day and concluding the stage.

Chase Elliott brought out the second caution of the race after hitting the wall hard in Turn 3. The No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team retired from the race, taking the car straight to the garage on Lap 83.

After starting fifth on Sunday afternoon, Kyle Busch won Stage 1 by four seconds over defending Monster Energy Series champion Joey Logano. Busch finished ninth. Logano, the current series points leader, finished in 13th.

RELATED: Updated 2019 stage points

Story continues

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, Aug. 4 at Watkins Glen International at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.