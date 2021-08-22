Hamlin’s sights set on win at Daytona to secure regular-season championship

Associated Press

Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin spent the week trading barbs about their chaotic finish at Indianapolis. During a week many teams scrambled to repair damaged cars while plotting strategy for NASCAR's return to oval racing, Briscoe and Hamlin continued their debate over the spinout that cost both championship contenders a possible trip to victory lane. “We can’t race that way,” Hamlin said after Briscoe sent Indy’s race leader spinning on the second-to-last lap.