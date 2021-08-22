Hamlin’s sights set on win at Daytona to secure regular-season championship
Denny Hamlin talks about the crazy racing at Michigan and his goal to win at Daytona in an effort to secure the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular-season championship.
Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin spent the week trading barbs about their chaotic finish at Indianapolis. During a week many teams scrambled to repair damaged cars while plotting strategy for NASCAR's return to oval racing, Briscoe and Hamlin continued their debate over the spinout that cost both championship contenders a possible trip to victory lane. “We can’t race that way,” Hamlin said after Briscoe sent Indy’s race leader spinning on the second-to-last lap.
Ryan Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps to go and held off William Byron to win Sunday's Cup race at Michigan International Speedway.
Recap the 2021 FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway that saw chaos on a late-race restart and Ryan Blaney win by a nose over William Byron.
Ryan Blaney earned his second win of the season and the sixth of his NASCAR Cup career, holding off William Byron Sunday at Michigan.
With Corey LaJoie being sidelined for a COVID-19 exposure at Michigan, many NASCAR drivers are weighing vaccination, which shortens the return timeline.
Behind race winner Ryan Blaney, several drivers were lamenting their decisions and timing in the finish of a NASCAR 'superspeedway' race at Michigan.
Listen in as William Byron reflects on a second-place finish after a wild restart to end the day at Michigan International Speedway
