Hamlin, Truex Jr. split stage wins at Dover

Martin Truex Jr. struck late in Stage 2 to score the stage win — his sixth of the season — in the Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. Truex won the spring race at Dover and grabbed the lead late in the stage from polesitter Denny Hamlin.

The top four positions were made up of playoff drivers in this order: Truex, Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick. Jimmie Johnson completed the top five.

A pit road penalty after Stage 1 put Kyle Busch at the back of the lead-lap cars, but he was able to finish the stage 12th.

During green flag pit stops around the middle of the stage, William Byron was busted for speeding and had to serve a pass-through penalty that left him a lap down. He had been running in the top seven before that penalty.

Place Driver Team Pts 1 Martin Truex Jr. (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 10 2 Kyle Larson (P) Chip Ganassi Racing 9 3 Denny Hamlin (P) Joe Gibbs Racing 8 4 Kevin Harvick (P) Stewart-Haas Racing 7 5 Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 6 6 Alex Bowman (P) Hendrick Motorsports 5 7 Erik Jones Joe Gibbs Racing 4 8 Ryan Blaney (P) Team Penske 3 9 Brad Keselowski (P) Team Penske 2 10 Clint Bowyer (P) Stewart-Haas Racing 1



STAGE 1 RESULTS

Denny Hamlin dominated Stage 1 to score his fourth stage win of the season in Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway. The race marks the start of the Round of 12 in the NASCAR Playoffs. Hamlin won the pole and led 113 of the 120 laps in Stage 1 in his 500th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start.

Playoff drivers filled the top six spots in the stage in the following order: Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, William Byron, Kevin Harvick and Alex Bowman.

Trouble found two playoff drivers early. Defending race winner Chase Elliott blew an engine on Lap 8 while running in the top 10 and saw his day come to an end.

Before taking the green flag, Joey Logano pitted for what he described over the radio as an issue with the rear of the car that was believed to be an issue with the rear gear and axles.

