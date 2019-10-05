Hamlin scores Busch Pole Award at Dover for 500th Cup start

Denny Hamlin steered his way to the fastest lap during Saturday’s Busch Pole Qualifying at Dover International Speedway, clocking a 21.559-second lap at 166.984 mph. It marks his second pole of the season and the 32nd of his career. Sunday’s Drydene 400 (2:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will also be Hamlin’s 500th start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Kyle Larson, who actually had the best final practice run Friday, will start alongside Hamlin after his 166.960-mph showing. Martin Truex Jr. — the most recent Dover winner — will begin third due to his 166.205-mph run. Kevin Harvick (165.998 mph) and Chase Elliott (165.937 mph) round out the top five –made up of all playoff drivers — in order.

Joey Logano topped Friday’s opening practice and qualified 14th (164.692 mph).

Elliott won this race last year. This is the first race in the NASCAR Playoffs’ Round of 12.

This story will be updated.