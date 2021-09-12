Hamlin after runner-up finish: ‘It’s go time now’
Denny Hamlin finishes Richmond Raceway with a runner-up finish and a solid points night in Saturday night's NASCAR Cup Series race.
Martin Truex Jr. scored his fourth win of the season, capturing Saturday night's Cup playoff race at Richmond to advance to the next round.
Richmond results: Here is how the field finished behind winner Martin Truex Jr. and what the Cup playoff standings look like.
Austin Cindric takes the green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Richmond Raceway.
Martin Truex Jr. received a penalty on the opening lap of the race for crossing the start/finish line in front of pole-sitter Denny Hamlin at the green flag. But 400 laps later Truex led the field across the line again — this time as the race winner of Saturday night‘s Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute […]
Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]
Here is what drivers were talking about after Saturday night's NASCAR Cup playoff race at Richmond Raceway.
After the middle race of the Round of 16 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, here’s a brief look at the playoff picture. There is one race remaining in the Round of 16 before the field is whittled to 12, with four drivers eliminated from the postseason after the Sept. 18 race at Bristol Motor […]
