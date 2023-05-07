Hamlin outlasts Larson on the final lap at Kansas
Danny Hamlin wins an epic battle against Kyle Larson during the final lap of the NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series returns to an intermediate track for the first time in nearly two months as it visits Kansas Speedway this weekend.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Truex went winless in 2022 but broke a 54-race winless streak Monday.
Larson's two-tire pit stop got him some track position, and he passed Joey Logano for the win.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
It's Busch's second win of the season.
Byron won the 2022 spring race at Martinsville and Larson is still looking for his first win at the track.
Elliott has missed the past five races after suffering a fractured tibia while snowboarding before the Las Vegas race.
Ware missed Sunday night's race at Bristol for what his father's team said was a "personal matter."
